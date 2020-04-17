Friday, April 17, 2020
Markaz gathering in Bihar’s Nalanda creates another coronavirus scare, manhunt started to trace 363 Tablighi Jamaatis

It is being reported that at least 640 Tablighi Jamaat members had attended the event out of which 277 have been traced and quarantined. However, as many as 363 Tablighis are still missing.

Bihar's Tablighi congregation at a Nalanda Mosque triggers another mass spreading concern, over 640 had attended event
Tablighi Markaz/ Representational Image, via Twitter
5

Similar to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz, which emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus cases in the country, another Tablighi event held in Bihar’s Nalanda is now under the scanner.

According to a Times Now report, the health authorities are now tracking attendees of Tablighi Markaz held in Bihar’s Nalanda, another potential event which could have transmitted the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

640 Tablighis attended Markaz, 363 attendees still missing

It is being reported that at least 640 Tablighi Jamaat members had attended the event out of which 277 have been traced and quarantined. However, as many as 363 Tablighis are still missing, which has led to officials launching a manhunt to trace the remaining Tablighis.

This Nalanda Markaz event was conducted from 14 to 15 March. Lookout notices have been issued by the authorities against Nalanda Markaz attendees.

District authorities had warned about religious congregation

In a letter dated April 12, the District Magistrate reportedly warned other departments about the incident. The authorities had realised about this event after finding out that one coronavirus positive individual was in touch with the Nalanda Markaz.

The authorities have now locked down the area in Bihar Sharif and have initiated the required lockdown protocols including sealing the mosque which hosted the event.

The officials stated that the attendance for this event was lower than expected due to rains. The participants had reportedly arrived from various parts of Bihar and also from Jharkhand.

The Nizamuddin Markaz has become a major cause of concern for authorities across the country after it turned out that several of the Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus. Several of the attendees had also dispersed to all parts of the country and many of them have since tested positive.

