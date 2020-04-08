Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Tablighi Jamaat member who worked as security guard infects 3 members of the house he worked at

A complaint has been registered against the guard by the Delhi police under IPC section 269 and 270.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin has emerged as the hotspot for coronavirus (image: huffingtonpost)
70

A security guard, who had attended the controversial Islamic event – Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi has not only tested positive for the Chinese epidemic coronavirus but also infected three members of the house where he was working, reports Times Now.

According to the report, the security guard who was deployed at a house in Defence Colony in New Delhi has infected coronavirus three members of the same family. A complaint has been registered against the guard by the Delhi police under IPC section 269 and 270.

The shocking act of recklessness by the security guard which infected other people with coronavirus comes despite repeated warning from the central government and the Delhi police to come forward to test for the coronavirus if they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat. However, because of his negligence, the guard not only attended the Jamaat but also hid the information of attending the event, thus infecting furthermore people in the country.

It is important to note that Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz held earlier in March has turned out to be a hot spot for coronavirus positive cases. Many of the attendees have been found misbehaving with the healthcare workers. The Jamaatis in a Ghaziabad hospital had resorted to spitting on doctors to harassing nurses and running amok naked in the wards. This morning, an FIR was registered against two Nizamuddin Markaz attendees in Narela quarantine centre after they had defecated outside in the corridor.

