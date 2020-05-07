Thursday, May 7, 2020
Karnataka: 31-year old Sahul Hameed absconding after murdering his 19-year-old pregnant wife Bhagyashree in Madikeri

Representational image, via Twitter
In a barbaric incident, a 19-year-old pregnant woman was murdered by her husband in Madikeri town of Karnataka on Wednesday, reports Times of India.

According to the reports, the victim identified as Bhagyashree had married 31-year-old Sahul Hameed, a resident of Madikeri in August last year. However, the two had registered their marriage at the registrar’s office in Madikeri only on April 29 this year. Bhagyashree was also made to change her name to Suhan.

Reportedly, Sahul Hameed had picked up a fight with Bhagyashree on Tuesday night at their home in Mahadevpet, Madikeri. On Wednesday morning, Bhagyashree is said to have called her mother Yashodha, who is an Anganwadi worker at 8.30 am.

Bhagyashree’s mother found her dead body lying on bed

According to the statement of Yashodha, Bhagyashree was worried and crying. Following this, Yashodha rushed to her daughter’s house, only to find Bhagyashree’s body lying on the bed.

Bhagyashree’s husband Sahul Hameed, who worked in a chicken stall in town, had escaped from the house by the time Yashodha reached her daughter’s house. After seeing her daughter’s dead body, Yashodha’s cried and alerted the neighbours, who in turn called police.

A complaint was later filed by Yashodha against husband Sahul Hameed. The Madikeri police have arrested Sahul and are investigating the case. The autopsy of Bhagyashree was conducted and the report is awaited.

Contact: info@opindia.com

