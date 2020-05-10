Sunday, May 10, 2020
US college apologises after Islamists threaten professor over quiz stating terrorists strive to emulate prophet Muhammad

In 2010, a Kerala professor had his hands chopped off after radical Islamists took an offence to a question in test paper.

Also Read

Scottsdale Community College in Arizona apologises after professor asks questions on terrorism and Islam in quiz (image courtesy: azcentral.com)
Scottsdale Community College in Arizona, United States of America has apologised over quiz questions where a professor asked multiple choice questions on Islam in a quiz. Screenshots of the quiz questions have gone viral on social media. As per reports, the first question was “Terrorism is ______ in Islam.” The multiple choice options were, “always forbidden”, “Justified within the context of jihad”, “justified under international law” or “always justified”. The correct answer for the quiz was reportedly ‘justified within context of jihad’.

Second question was “Where is terrorism encouraged in Islamic doctrine and law?”. The options were, “terrorism is not encouraged in Islamic doctrine and law”, “the Medina verses”, “the Muhammad verses” and “the Mecca verses.” The correct answer for the quiz was reportedly “the Medina verses”. Reportedly, the Medina verses refer to the portion of the Qur’an traditionally understood as having been revealed later in Muhammad’s prophetic career.

The third question was, “Who do terrorists strive to emulate?” The options for this question were, “Prophet Muhammad”, “Ibn Tamiyyah”, “Saddam Hussein” and “Osama Bin Laden”. The correct answer for this quiz question was reportedly Prophet Muhammad.

Following the questions, the professor who had set the quiz started receiving threats.

As reported by frontpagemag, the professor and the college started receiving threats from those who took an offence to the quiz. After that, the college put up an apology on social media.

Earlier this week, a student at Scottsdale Community College took a quiz as part of the class coursework. The student expressed concern over the wording of three questions related to Islam on the quiz. SCC senior leadership has reviewed the quiz questions and agrees with the student that the content was inaccurate, inappropriate, and not reflective of the inclusive nature of our college. SCC deeply apologizes to the student and to anyone in the broader community who was offended by the material. SCC Administration has addressed with the instructor the offensive nature of the quiz questions and their contradiction to the college’s values. The instructor will be apologizing to the student shortly, and the student will receive credit for the three questions. The questions will be permanently removed from any future tests. We applaud the student for bringing this to our attention – and encourage any student or employee to speak out. SCC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age in our programs or activities. We value inclusiveness because we all benefit by embracing a diversity of voices, viewpoints, and experiences. SCC cultivates success when individuals from a wide variety of backgrounds are respected and empowered to contribute. Chris Haines Interim President Scottsdale Community College

The college also said that the above questions will be permanently removed from any future tests.

Kerala professor hand chopped off over exam question

On 4th July 2010, professor TJ Joseph, faculty of the Newmans College at Thodupuzha in Idukki, was attacked by the members of Popular Front of India, a radical Muslim group, alleging that one of his questions in an internal examination paper, which was reportedly set by Joseph, had derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed. The Muslim radicals attacked the professor as a punishment for the alleged irreverent reference to Prophet Mohammed in a question paper that he prepared. The professor was returning home along with his family after attending Sunday mass when he was attacked and one of his hands was chopped off by the accused.

For the Malayalam question paper, Joseph had selected a paragraph from a short story by CPI(M) leader PT Kunju Mohammed to test students on punctuation. In the story, a nameless villager questions god. When setting the question, Joseph had named this villager Mohammed. This had created a furore after a newspaper affiliated with the Jamaat-e-Islami sensationalised the issue by equating it with blasphemy.

Of the 31 people nabbed by the NIA in the case, 13 were found guilty and the rest were acquitted.

