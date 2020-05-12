The Chinese City of Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic, has decided to test its entire population of 11 million citizens within a span of 10 days. The decision was announced after new cases emerged in city, after which the Wuhan Coronavirus has been named, even after the enforcement of a strict 76-day lockdown. Six new cases were recorded over the weekend prior to which no new cases had been reported since the 3rd of April.

As per a report on The Paper, every district had been instructed to draw up its own 10-day testing plan according to a widely circulated internal document. Each district is to be held responsible for their own plan based on the size of their population and whether there was any active outbreak in the district. The internal document refers to the plan for testing as the “10-day battle”. However, several senior health officials were quoted by Chinese Government mouthpiece who said that the process might be too costly.

Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the pathogen biology department at Wuhan University, said, “About three to five million residents have been tested and proved healthy, and thus Wuhan is capable to test the remaining 6 to 8 million in 10 days.” Yang said the city-wide test may be unnecessary as “you’ll never know if people were infected after testing negative.” According to him, “It’s essentially an epidemiological investigation to determine the current situation.”

China’s conduct during the Coronavirus pandemic has been atrocious, to put it mildly. After resisting any study into the origin of Wuhan Coronavirus, China had recently finally agreed for a review of the pandemic. China agreed to a review by an “open, transparent and inclusive” WHO panel, constituted only under the leadership of the controversial WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at an appropriate time, following the end of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese regime has also made several attempts to disassociate itself from the spread of the virus even when it has been abundantly clear that it emerged from the wet markets of Wuhan and spread to the rest of the world due to China’s irresponsible and malicious conduct.