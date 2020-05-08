Perhaps, as an act of redemption, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is accused of turning a green zone in Uttar Pradesh into a red zone after facilitating an illegal return of migrant workers from coronavirus-ravaged Rajasthan, has sent 1 lakh masks to the state of Uttar Pradesh for battling the scourge of coronavirus.

The development was announced by Congress Media Coordinator Lallan Kumar who said that the party will contact its various district presidents in Uttar Pradesh for prioritizing the distribution of masks in the state.

“The first lot has been sent to us by Ms Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. We will identify which districts need them and the masks will be sent accordingly. Masks and sanitisers, along with ration kits, had earlier been sent to Amethi and Rae Bareli,” he said.

Kumar further added that the Congress party is providing food to the needy and the destitute who are amongst the worst-hit by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic. He claimed that Priyanka Gandhi is closely monitoring the ground situation in Uttar Pradesh and directing party workers to help the migrant workers.

A few days back, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had facilitated the illegal return of migrant workers from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. One of the returnees was tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the district administration to seal the area to contain the spread of the virus. Therefore, an area which could have enjoyed the relaxations from 4th May as a green zone had to go into restriction because the Wuhan Coronavirus was brought to the place from Rajasthan by the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi brought coronavirus to the green zone in UP

Recently, the Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, violated the government-mandated Inter-state travel guidelines and employed her personal resources to extract 72 stranded migrant labours to Amethi from Rajasthan, one of the states worst affected by the coronavirus and ruled by the Congress party. The migrant workers were then sent to their respective homes after their medical check-up was carried out.

However, Priyanka Gandhi’s supposed act of benevolence, engineered to garner a sympathy wave for the Gandhi family from the migrant workers of Amethi, the district where her brother Rahul Gandhi was trounced by the BJP stalwart Smriti Irani in the 2019 General Elections, spelt doom for the region which was a green zone until the arrival of migrant workers from Rajasthan. One of the workers who travel from Rajasthan to Amethi was facilitated by Ms Vadra had tested positive for the coronavirus, ringing alarm bells for the local administration who had thus far managed to keep the virus at bay.

The Amethi District Magistrate, Arun Kumar, wrote a letter to the UP government, informing them about the arrival of migrant workers from Rajasthan and Coronavirus red zones such as Ajmer without any prior notice to the local administration. Citing the Home Ministry guidelines for Inter-district and Inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons and another provision that enables the transfer of migrant workers from one state to another with their mutual consultation and agreement, Kumar claimed that the Ajmer District Magistrate authorised travel pass in gross violation of the guidelines issued by the central government.

Another shocking incident is that while the migrants who came from Rajasthan were kept in quarantine by Amethi administration, district Congress president Pradeep Singhal and other local Congress leaders visited the camp to distribute relief material. People were kept in quarantine to prevent them from coming into contact with others, but Congress leaders went to the camp to meet them, an obvious and flagrant violation of norms. According to reports, Pradeep Singhal also managed to get the bus to cross the state border using his connections.