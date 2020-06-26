Veteran actress and BJP Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly on Friday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who ended his life at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.

The actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly took to social media to express her misgivings over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a series of tweets, the veteran actress suspected foul play in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the Mumbai police and demanded a CBI enquiry to look into the untimely demise of the Bollywood actor. The actress expressed her shock regarding the manner in which the social media accounts are allegedly active.

The actress raised apprehensions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone being operated by someone else as she had picked up strange behaviour from his social media accounts even after his death. She said that the Instagram account of Sushant was unfollowing people after his death, suggesting that someone is operating his social media accounts.

I am quite shocked at what I have just heard and then seen myself

Is anyone operating Sushant’s phone?

How is his Instagram account unfollowing people “he” followed?

CBI ‘s presence isn’t required ?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Autr6urJ5u — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

The BJP MP also said that the strange behaviour was quite unsettling and alleged that there has been attempts to tamper evidence related to the case. The actress-turned-lawmaker also questioned when will the CBI intervene in this case.

The actress also said that there needs to be clarity in understanding the discrepancies so that we can not only do justice to such a brilliant and positive soul but to ensure that they could try and eradicate the possibility of such events ever occurring in the future.

“Was the investigation done in a hurry ,trying to justify a pre decided narrative?If not so then why did the forensic team reached on 15th June?” asked the BJP Rajya Sabha MP.

Roopa Ganguly also said even though the reason for death has been certified it does not prove that the death was by hanging of one’s self. On Thursday, the postmortem report of the late actor was handed over to the police which cited his death as a “clear case of suicide with no other foul play”.

The reason of death does not prove that the death was by hanging of one’s self. Am I wrong in assuming that it could be otherwise? Please voice your opinion. #cbiforsushant #roopaganuly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/foN62SZU4H — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

“What I cannot understand is why such a brilliant inquisitive mind would choose such an alternative without any provocation,” Ganguly tweeted.

She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in her series of tweets demanding a CBI probe into actor’s death.

“We will be answerable to our future generations if we the parents, the colleagues, the friends and the family and the citizen of India fail to uphold justice now. I think an independent CBI investigation is necessary,” Ganguly tweeted.

The actress also asked why there are so many inconsistencies in reporting of the scene. She also alleged that there has been no clear information in connection with the case and they are being kept in the dark.

We are getting practically no news whether the house has been sealed off? We are in the darkness whether there is any effort in preserving the scene and avoiding tampering of evidences.#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/iiuzgfglVC — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 26, 2020

Echoing similar suspicion, Journalist Soumyadipta also suggested that the Instagram account of Sushant Singh Rajput was being operated by someone, who is allegedly deleting the images. The journalist also raised suspicion about handling the late actor’s social media accounts at a time when his phones are with the police and his family members do not know the password.

Absolutely true. Sushant Singh Rajput’s @instagram account is being operated slyly. Someone is deleting pictures.

His phones are with the police while his family members don’t know the password.

Then who’s logging into the account?

There’s something very fishy going on here. https://t.co/xdnesqjPOo — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) June 26, 2020

The journalist also posed some tough questions to the Maharashtra police who are investigation the suicide case. Soumyadipta asked why were the CCTVs switched off on the day of death of Sushant Singh Rajput and also asked why were the death marks on his neck were inconsistent with a suicide victim.

6. Where is the duplicate key?

7. Where was he investing his money?

8. Who were mentally torturing him?

9. What happened between him & his friends in the last few days?

10. What is the reason of cadaveric spasm (fingers)?

Cadaveric Spasms usually happens after violent death. — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) June 26, 2020

The growing suspicion over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput comes after the demand by the family members of the actor along with some political parties to carry out a CBI probe into his death.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai police have received the final post-mortem report and the cause of death has been identified as “asphyxia due to hanging”.