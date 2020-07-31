An undated video of Rhea Chakraborty has gone viral on social media in which the Bollywood actress can be heard speaking in a highly condescending manner to describe her relationship with her boyfriend.

In the video posted by social media users, Rhea Chakraborty, who is now accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide, can be heard using words such as ‘hafta vasooli’ (extortion), gunda, etc to describe her relationship with boyfriend. In the video, the actress does not take the name of actor Sushant Singh Rajput though.

In the undated video, Rhea can be heard allegedly calling her boyfriend a ‘goon’. “I can easily control him,” Rhea says in the viral video.

“I am the bigger don, I know how to manipulate these smaller goons. My boyfriend also thinks that he is a gangster, but he does not know that I am the actual don,” says Rhea Chakraborty in the viral video claiming herself to be a ‘goonda’.

Further, she can be heard saying, “I belong to a different class than these smaller goons. I do not get my hands dirty, I make others do the task”.

She even speaks about collecting ‘hafta’ (extortion money) from the producers in the video. “For instance, I can even ask them (smaller goons) to go to a producer to collect ‘hafta’. They think they are the don, but in reality they are working for one,” allegedly Rhea says in the video.

Ironically, in the video, Rhea asks the cameraman not to record the video. It is not clear regarding the details of the video or in what context the actress was making such statements in the video. It is also not yet clear when was the video shot.

A longer video, from which the above clip has been taken, can be viewed below.

Complaint filed against Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father of ‘abetment to suicide’, among other charges. The FIR registered in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, actor and ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has some serious allegations against her.

The Bihar Police are investigating into the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty.

The FIR had alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant Singh Rajput and forced him to take the drastic step that resulted in him committing suicide. The father of the deceased actor had filed asked to probe the transaction that had occurred between Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s brother.

Meanwhile, Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country, Satish Maneshinde, to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father accusing her of abetment to suicide.