Thursday, July 23, 2020
Home News Reports Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing chilli powder on her private part and forced her into prostitution

One of the most notorious names in flesh trade across northern India, Sonu Punjaban ran one of the biggest prostitution rackets in Delhi and nearby states in early 2000

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The notorious sex racketeer Sonu Punjaban (courtesy: India Today)
4

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban to 24 years in prison in connection with a prostitution and human trafficking case. The court also sentenced her accomplice, Sandeep Bedwel to 20-years of imprisonment.

While Sonu Punjaban has been convicted under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly forcing a minor girl into prostitution in 2009, Sonu’s accomplice Sandeep Bedwal has been imprisoned after he was found guilty of raping a minor girl who was 12-years-old at the time of the incident.

Sonu Punjaban had not only bought the minor girl but also subjected her to extreme brutality for making her “surrender” for the purpose of prostitution, noted the Delhi court while sentencing the notorious fresh trader to rigorous imprisonment.

The additional sessions judge Pritam Singh, in his 10-page order, observed: “She (the accused) forcibly administered drugs to the girl so that she could not resist a customer (man), who would sexually exploit her. She applied chilly powder on the breast of the girl and also put it into her mouth in order to create fear in her mind that she should act as per her wishes otherwise be ready to face brutality.”

Alarmed at how a woman could outrage and brutalise the modesty of another woman, that too a minor in such a horrific way, Pritam Singh noted that “Punjaban crossed all the limits to be called a woman” and said that she deserved the severest punishment under the law of the land. 

The court also stated that a person who commits such ‘horrific and terrible acts’ should be devoid of the right to live in a civilized society.

Sonu Punjaban is one of the most notorious names in flesh trade across northern India. According to police records, she ran one of the biggest prostitution rackets in Delhi and nearby states in early 2000. Her network of high-profile businessmen, dreaded gangsters and associates in police and politics had enabled her to evade the law multiple times while continuing to indulge in human trafficking.

Who is Sonu Punjaban alias Geeta Arora

Sonu Punjaban aka Geeta Arora, entered the murky business of flesh trade and human trafficking after she married gangster Vijay Singh. Soon after their wedding in 2003, Singh was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). She then got involved with another gangster named Deepak. Deepak to died in an encounter in Assam. Deepak’s brother, gangster Hemant Sonu, who supported her after the demise of his brother, ultimately married her. Geeta Arora took the name of her husband gangster Hemanu Sonu after he was gunned down in an encounter with the Special Cell at the Delhi-Gurugram border in connection with a double-murder case.

Punjaban was first arrested in 2007 on charges of immoral trafficking prevention. Ever since, she has been arrested multiple times. She was eventually booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2011. Her final arrest came in 2017, which landed her up in Tihar jail where she attempted suicide just a few days back.

According to the police, Sandeep Bedwal had befriended the minor girl and took her to a house in Laxmi Nagar in September 2009 on the pretext of marriage where he raped her. He then sold the girl, who was 12-years-old at the time, to a woman named Seema.

Based on the statement of the girl, police stated that Seema forced the girl into prostitution and even gave her drugs injection. The girl was sold several times and once to convict Sonu Punjaban.

Sonu Punjaban used her for prostitution and before sending her to customers also administered drugs such as proxyvon and alprex tablets, the police said.

The girl had come to Najafgarh police station on February 9, 2014, and after counselling, her statement was recorded by the police, where she narrated the incidents.

On July 16, Sonu Punjaban was convicted under IPC sections 366A, 372, 373, 328, 370, 342, 120B, and relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Her accomplice Bedwal was convicted under sections 363, 366, 366A, 372, 120B, 376 and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of IPC. The duo was sentenced to 24 and 20 years rigorous imprisonment respectively on July 22.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

PETA’s Eid campaign: Pontificates on every Hindu festival, but still cannot dare to ask Muslims to stop slaughtering animals

OpIndia Staff -
Peta India has has claimed that they have written to authorities to stop ‘illegal’ animal transport and slaughter. However, they are yet to run a campaign asking Muslims to stop killing animals in the name of sacrifice.
Read more

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.

India gets the first-ever Siddi lawmaker. Did you know India is home to about 60,000 people from the community which descended from Bantu people...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Siddi community are believed to be the descendants of the African Bantu tribe. They live in small rural pockets in Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old doctor Tufail Ahmed arrested for attempting to rape a coronavirus positive girl in Aligarh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the woman, a coronavirus positive patient was recovering in an isolation ward when Dr Tufail Ahmed allegedly raped her.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

Ranvir Shorey’s tweet on ‘independent film crusaders turning mainstream Bollywood flunkies’ triggers Anurag Kashyap’s elaborate meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
Ranvir tweets independent-film-crusaders turning mainstream-Bollywood-flunkies, Anurag had meltdown assuming it is about him
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing chilli powder on her private part and forced her into...

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Punjaban and his accomplice were convicted under various sections of the IPC on July 16 and sentenced on July 22
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Body of man exhumed for autopsy a month after burial as family alleges murder by wife

OpIndia Staff -
Police exhumed the body of 33-year-old Mohd Nasir one month after the burial following his death on 24th June
Read more
News Reports

Times Now runs news claiming Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from COVID-19, Big B calls it ‘incorrigible lie’

OpIndia Staff -
Amitabh Bachchan stated that the claims made by Times Now are incorrect. He added that it is "irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie".
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he has not been invited to Ram Mandir Bhumi Pooja yet

OpIndia Staff -
"I have not been invited so far. Lord Rama should bless us and Delhiites," Arvind Kejriwal said about Ram Mandi Bhumi Pooja
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Government issues formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
The order grants Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army
Read more
News Reports

PETA’s Eid campaign: Pontificates on every Hindu festival, but still cannot dare to ask Muslims to stop slaughtering animals

OpIndia Staff -
Peta India has has claimed that they have written to authorities to stop ‘illegal’ animal transport and slaughter. However, they are yet to run a campaign asking Muslims to stop killing animals in the name of sacrifice.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police bust racket of fake social media accounts, may question celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Crime Branch has unearthed more than 50 companies that were involved in selling fake social media followers
Read more
News Reports

Congress, Samajwadi Party leaders want mosques opened for Bakri Eid even as coronavirus cases surge

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic clerics from Darul Uloom Deoband has written a letter to the Yogi Adityanath government making five demands ahead of the Eid festival.
Read more

Connect with us

237,205FansLike
413,677FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com