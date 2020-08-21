Friday, August 21, 2020
Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard not invited to Democratic Convention, pedophile-buddy Bill Clinton receives invite even in era of ‘Me Too’

Tulsi Gabbard, who shares less than cordial relationships with the Democratic establishment, had practically ended VP nominee Kamala Harris's presidential campaign during one of the primary debates.

OpIndia Staff
United States Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has confirmed that she was not invited to participate in the Democratic National Convention which nominated former US Vice-President Joe Biden for the presidential elections in November 2020. Tulsi Gabbard, who shares less than cordial relationships with the Democratic establishment, had practically ended VP nominee Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign during one of the primary debates.

During the course of her campaign, Tulsi Gabbard had to suffer numerous smears and a sustained slander campaign by the Democrat establishment and the Media Military Industrial Complex for her opposition to US military intervention abroad. Ending the policy of ‘regime change wars’ was her flagship promise.

Democrat nominee for the presidential elections in 2016, Hillary Clinton, insinuated that Tulsi Gabbard was a ‘puppet’ of Russian President Vladimir Putin without any shred of evidence. This slander against a serving veteran was consistent with the Russian Collusion hoax that the Democrat party has been waging against US President Donald Trump since his election.

Amusingly enough, while the Democrat party did not extend any invitation to the first Hindu US Congresswoman, it did invite even Republicans to speak at the national convention. Not only that, Bill Clinton, friend of disgraced pedophile Jeffery Epstein, was also invited to speak despite the series of sexual abuse allegations against him.

Bill Clinton spotted receiving neck massage from Epstein victim

In photos that were released recently by Daily Mail, Bill Clinton could be seen sitting comfortably receiving neck massages from Epstein-victim Chaunte Davies with a smile on his face. The photographs are reportedly from 2002 when the victim was a 22-year old and served as Epstein’s personal masseuse.

Bill Clinton receives neck massage from the victim of disgraced pedophile Jeffery Epstein.
Image Credit: Daily Mail

The neck massage reportedly occurred during a trip to Africa Bill Clinton undertook on Epstein’s infamous private jet, nicknamed The Lolita Express, with the pedophile. It was one of the several trips that the husband of Hillary Clinton undertook in that jet. Epstein-aide Ghislaine Maxwell, currently in prison on charges of sex trafficking, is reported to have repeatedly urged Davies to give Bill Clinton a neck massage following which he asked her, ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’

While there is no evidence of wrongdoing against Bill Clinton in this particular instance, his conduct towards women have been far from acceptable. He has been credibly accused of rape by multiple and his intimate relationship with Jeffery Epstein has continued to raise eyebrows. Even in the era of ‘Me Too’, when the Democratic Party attempted to destroy the life of Trump’s Supreme Court pick Justice Brett Kavanaugh over utterly dubious allegations, the party finds no problem with Bill Clinton. Tulsi Gabbard, however, is to be sidelined.

Republicans invited to Democratic National Convention, but not Tulsi Gabbard

Former Governor of Ohio, John Kasich, who suffered a crushing defeat at the Republican Primaries in 2016 at the hands of Donald Trump also spoke at the Democratic National Convention. Many progressives were disgruntled by the fact that the Republican was given more time to speak than many rising stars within the party.

Other than Kasich, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman; Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, an advisor to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns; and former Rep. Susan Molinari, who delivered the keynote address at the 1996 GOP convention, were also participants at the convention. Even as Republicans were invited to speak at the DNC, an invitation was not extended to Tulsi Gabbard, who ran a presidential campaign and even won delegates.

Possible reasons for Tulsi Gabbard exclusion

Other than the hostility that Tulsi Gabbard suffers due to her anti-war campaign and not-so-friendly relationship with the Democratic establishment, her religious identity could also have been a factor behind her exclusion. Throughout her campaign, she has suffered Hinduphobic attacks from the Islamist supporters of the Democrat party.

Tulsi Gabbard has also been accused of being a ‘fascist sympathizer’ and ‘Hindu fascist’ solely due to her Hindu identity. Links have also been drawn between her and the RSS without any good reason other than the fact that she is a Hindu woman. Thus, at a time when the Democrat party has supported the Islamist line on Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act, it comes as no surprise that the same treatment is being meted out to Tulsi Gabbard, who they accuse of being close to ‘Hindu Fascists’ in India due to her religious identity.

