‘With the strength of your experience, our country will win this battle,’ PM Modi holds meeting with CM of ten states with maximum Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of ten states that contribute to 80% of the cases and 82% of the deaths associated with Covid-19. The Chief Ministers of Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal were present at the meeting with PM Modi via video conferencing.

80 percent of the cases from 10 states

During the meeting, PM Modi said, “Today 80% of the country’s active cases are from these 10 states that is why their role is crucial in the fight against Corona. The number of active cases has exceeded 6 lakh, and most of them are from these ten states.” He added that there is a need to increase testing in the states where the testing rate is low, but the positivity rate is high. “Bihar, UP, West Bengal, Gujarat and Telangana need to increase testing rate,” he said.

States can learn from each other

PM Modi said that it is essential to monitor the ground reality of the states continuously. “I am confident that with the strength of your experience, the country will win this battle, and there will be a new beginning.” He pointed out that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are the most effective weapon against coronavirus at present.

He quoted experts and said that if a person is diagnosed within 72 hours, then it gets easier to control the spread. He said that those who came in contact with an infected person should be traced, tested and quarantined as required within 72 hours. PM Modi emphasised on the fact that the daily number of tests has reached seven lakh, and it is increasing as needed.

कहीं न कहीं

ये एक भाव आज निकलकर आया है कि अगर

हम मिलकर अपने

इन दस राज्यों में कोरोना को हरा देते हैं,

तो देश भी जीत जाएगा!



साथियों,

टेस्टिंग की संख्या बढ़कर

हर दिन

7 लाख तक पहुँच चुकी है,

और लगातार बढ़ भी रही है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2020

PM Modi said that the percentage of active cases has decreased and the recovery rate has increased. That means the steps India is taking to fight the virus is effective. Increased recovery rate is helping in building trust and confidence among people. He said that by sharing information about the ground reality, it becomes easier to understand if we are moving in the right direction or not. It is essential to understand what these states with the highest number of cases are doing to manage the cases so that states can learn from each other and implement possible steps to curb the virus spread.

Lower fatality rate

PM Modi said that India has a comparatively lower fatality rate than other countries. While the number of cases has increased in the country, India has been able to control the fatality rate. At the moment it is less than 2%, but the next target should be to bring the fatality rate below 1%. He added that the coming three months often see a spike in seasonal diseases and India has to fight those diseases along with Covid-19.

इससे संक्रमण को पहचानने

और रोकने में जो मदद मिल रही है, आज हम देख रहे हैं।



हमारे यहाँ

average fatality rate पहले भी दुनिया के मुक़ाबले काफी कम था,

संतोष की बात है कि

ये लगातार और कम हो रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2020

Taking precautions is essential

While emphasising on testing and contact tracing, PM Modi said that it is visible that everyone is facing problems amid coronavirus pandemic. There is pressure on the hospitals, medical staff, and frontline warriors. Still, it is essential to take all the precautions to keep everyone around us safe. Pm Modi added that Arogya Setu app is also helping in keeping a check on the spread of the virus. Better management at hospitals and increased number of ICU beds are some of the positive signs that were discussed during the meeting.