Aiman Rizwi, one of the most prominent faces of anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, has uploaded another video on her YouTube channel. In the video, she rants about the “atrocities” Markaz Nizammudin members had to face in the initial days of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. She starts her rant by mentioning the orders passed by the Bombay High Court quashing the FIRs against foreign Tablighi Jamaatis.

She claims that the government of India tried to blame the spread of coronavirus in India on the markaz members to divert the attention of the Indians from alleged mismanagement. She claimed that the Indian government did not take any action to prepare for the pandemic as long as it was Chinese. She alleged that because PM Modi and industrialists like Ambani and Adani have good relations with China, the Indian government remained mute and allowed the Chinese virus to spread.

Rizwi alleged that the government used Covid-19 to instigate hatred between Hindu and Muslim communities in India. The government took coronavirus in the Markaz and made it a problem started by Muslims. She said, “zabardasti yeh usko markaz leke jaate hain, use Islam kubool karwa dete hain aur wahin se shuru hoti hai desh mein nafrat ki rajniti.” (They [government of India] took the coronavirus to markaz and converted it to Muslim, and from there the politics of hate started.)

She claimed that after markaz was blamed for spreading coronavirus, Muslims in India were beaten and lynched by mobs. She claimed that as there is a police station just 30 meters away from the markaz premises, it is not possible that anyone can plan or get involved in anti-India activities. Rizwi further added that Maulana Saad said that they had sent 1800+ Jamaatis already and trying to send the rest, but the lockdown happened before they could do so.

Rizwi blamed Kejriwal as well in her rant as he took away the passports of the international Jamaatis. She said that Markaz Nizammudin is still locked because of the drama that happened in March. She asked her followers to start a campaign against the media houses that blamed Jamaatis for spreading coronavirus.

Allegations on Sambit Patra fir ‘killing’ Rajiv Tyagi

She made atrocious claims that BJP leader Sambit Patra is behind the late Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi’s death. She alleged that Tyagi died because of the stress caused by allegations made by Sambit Patra in the news channel debate they both attended few hours before his death. She further claimed that the last words of Rajiv Tyagi were “in media walon ne meri jaan le li. Sambit Patra ne meri jaan le li.” (Media houses are behind my death, Sambit Patra is behind my death.)

Allegations on media

Rizwi claimed that the media is biased against everyone who speaks in favour of Muslims. They mute the mic of the speakers in debates no matter which party or ideology they belong to. They only allow speakers from BJP to talk during the news channel debates.

Who is Aiman Rizwi?

Aiman Rizwi was one of the regular faces of anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh. In one of her now-deleted YouTube videos, she urged her followers to pray for Home Minister Amit Shah’s death when he was admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 infection.