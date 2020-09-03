Thursday, September 3, 2020
Home News Reports 'They took coronavirus inside the Markaz and converted it into Islam’: Says YouTuber Aiman...
News Reports
Updated:

‘They took coronavirus inside the Markaz and converted it into Islam’: Says YouTuber Aiman Rizwi who had wished death upon Amit Shah

In her video rant, Rizwi claims that the Indian government did not take any action to prepare for the pandemic as long as it was Chinese. She declares it is because PM Modi has good relations with China.

OpIndia Staff
Aiman Rizwi
Aiman Rizwi uploaded new video blaming government for making Tablighi Jamaatis scapegoat (Image: Screengrab from video of Aiman Rizwi on Youtube)
33

Aiman Rizwi, one of the most prominent faces of anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, has uploaded another video on her YouTube channel. In the video, she rants about the “atrocities” Markaz Nizammudin members had to face in the initial days of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. She starts her rant by mentioning the orders passed by the Bombay High Court quashing the FIRs against foreign Tablighi Jamaatis.

She claims that the government of India tried to blame the spread of coronavirus in India on the markaz members to divert the attention of the Indians from alleged mismanagement. She claimed that the Indian government did not take any action to prepare for the pandemic as long as it was Chinese. She alleged that because PM Modi and industrialists like Ambani and Adani have good relations with China, the Indian government remained mute and allowed the Chinese virus to spread.

Rizwi alleged that the government used Covid-19 to instigate hatred between Hindu and Muslim communities in India. The government took coronavirus in the Markaz and made it a problem started by Muslims. She said, “zabardasti yeh usko markaz leke jaate hain, use Islam kubool karwa dete hain aur wahin se shuru hoti hai desh mein nafrat ki rajniti.” (They [government of India] took the coronavirus to markaz and converted it to Muslim, and from there the politics of hate started.)

She claimed that after markaz was blamed for spreading coronavirus, Muslims in India were beaten and lynched by mobs. She claimed that as there is a police station just 30 meters away from the markaz premises, it is not possible that anyone can plan or get involved in anti-India activities. Rizwi further added that Maulana Saad said that they had sent 1800+ Jamaatis already and trying to send the rest, but the lockdown happened before they could do so.

- Advertisement -

Rizwi blamed Kejriwal as well in her rant as he took away the passports of the international Jamaatis. She said that Markaz Nizammudin is still locked because of the drama that happened in March. She asked her followers to start a campaign against the media houses that blamed Jamaatis for spreading coronavirus.

Allegations on Sambit Patra fir ‘killing’ Rajiv Tyagi

She made atrocious claims that BJP leader Sambit Patra is behind the late Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi’s death. She alleged that Tyagi died because of the stress caused by allegations made by Sambit Patra in the news channel debate they both attended few hours before his death. She further claimed that the last words of Rajiv Tyagi were “in media walon ne meri jaan le li. Sambit Patra ne meri jaan le li.” (Media houses are behind my death, Sambit Patra is behind my death.)

Allegations on media

Rizwi claimed that the media is biased against everyone who speaks in favour of Muslims. They mute the mic of the speakers in debates no matter which party or ideology they belong to. They only allow speakers from BJP to talk during the news channel debates.

Who is Aiman Rizwi?

Aiman Rizwi was one of the regular faces of anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh. In one of her now-deleted YouTube videos, she urged her followers to pray for Home Minister Amit Shah’s death when he was admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 infection.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsyoutube hate, hate video, anti-CAA fake news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How would media have covered the pandemic if Congress had won the 2019 election?

Abhishek Banerjee -
So deafening is this silence that Rahul Gandhi can face the camera and boldly deny all responsibility for the actions of the Govt of Maharashtra, even though he has 10 Cabinet ministers in it.
Read more
News Reports

Embarrassment for Pakistan as UNSC rejects its application to add two Indians in 1267 sanction list as ‘international terrorists’

OpIndia Staff -
The China-backed move of Pakistan was blocked by five UNSC members, USA, UK, France, Germany and Belgium.
Read more

PM Modi’s personal website’s Twitter account narendramodi_in hacked, hacker asked donation for COVID-19 relief

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's Twitter account for his website with over 2.5 million followers was hacked on the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd September

Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called 'DesecrateTheQuran'.

Government of India bans 118 ‘malicious’ Chinese apps including popular online multiplayer game PUBG

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology claimed that the 118 apps, which have been banned, were engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order

Radical preacher Zakir Naik booked by NIA in ‘love jihad’ case involving top Bangladesh politician’s son

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The daughter of the Chennai-based businessman was lured into forming a relationship by Nafees, son of Bangladeshi politician Shakhawat Hossain Bakul, and was subsequently kidnapped and trafficked to Bangladesh from London

Recently Popular

News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
Media

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

OpIndia Staff -
Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called 'DesecrateTheQuran'.
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police Commissioner likes a tweet asking public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, the actress asks whether it is safe to be in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police denied that Commissioner liked a tweet calling for public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, cyber cell to examine
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘They took coronavirus inside the Markaz and converted it into Islam’: Says YouTuber Aiman Rizwi who had wished death upon Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protester turned YouTuber claims that BJP government took the Chinese virus inside Nizamuddin Markaz because it wanted to blame Muslims.
Read more
Opinions

How would media have covered the pandemic if Congress had won the 2019 election?

Abhishek Banerjee -
So deafening is this silence that Rahul Gandhi can face the camera and boldly deny all responsibility for the actions of the Govt of Maharashtra, even though he has 10 Cabinet ministers in it.
Read more
News Reports

Trump administration imposes fresh restrictions on Chinese diplomats, calls other nations to join ban on Chinese apps

OpIndia Staff -
The Trump administration intends to limit the alleged Chinese influence, operations and espionage in the United States.
Read more
News Reports

Embarrassment for Pakistan as UNSC rejects its application to add two Indians in 1267 sanction list as ‘international terrorists’

OpIndia Staff -
The China-backed move of Pakistan was blocked by five UNSC members, USA, UK, France, Germany and Belgium.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s personal website’s Twitter account narendramodi_in hacked, hacker asked donation for COVID-19 relief

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's Twitter account for his website with over 2.5 million followers was hacked on the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd September
Read more
News Reports

Congress mouthpiece National Herald editor Mrinal Pande compares Dr Kafeel Khan with Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Kafeel was booked under the NSA for making provocative comments on the CAA in the Aligarh Muslim University.
Read more
News Reports

India makes it to the list of top 50 most innovative economies in the Global Innovation Index, tops in Central and South Asia region

OpIndia Staff -
India topped the list of the most innovative economies in the Central and South Asia, ranked 48th globally jumping 4 places
Read more
News Reports

Video of another Unacademy tutor’s anti-Brahmin rant goes viral on social media, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Unacademy tutor seen ranting against Brahmins with lies and misinformation in an online class on the Varna system
Read more
News Reports

NIA files charge sheet against 5 accused in connection with Khorasan terror module of ISIS

Jinit Jain -
NIA files charge sheet against 5 people for plotting terror attack in Delhi and instigating Muslims against the govt
Read more
News Reports

Unacademy distances itself from its educator Varun Awasthi who provoked students to pick up AK-47 against govt, claims ‘appropriate action’ taken against him

OpIndia Staff -
Unacademy educator Varun Awasthi has apologised for his video where he had asked students to pick up AK-47 against Modi govt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
443,797FollowersFollow
318,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com