BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday condemned the beheading of innocent French citizens a day earlier, however, his condemnation came with terms and conditions. He said that ridiculing the prophet of Islam is despicable and should be condemned, however, knifing or beheading as retaliation as retaliation is criminal.

Tweet by Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy said, “Islamic nations are condemning French President Macron for defending French values after horribly cruel knife attack against innocent French non-Muslim citizens ? Ridiculing Prophet Mohammed is despicable and should be condemned. But knifing/ beheading as retaliation is criminal.”

The comment by Subramanian Swamy is in stark contrast with the statement issued by the Government of India and Prime Minister Modi himself which condemned the personal attacks on French President Emmanuel macron and the terrorist attack without any ifs or buts. Narendra Modi said on Thursday, “I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today’s heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.”

In an official statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it “strongly deplores the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse”. The Ministry of External Affairs also condemned “the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world”.