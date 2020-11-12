Mumbai-based lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has sought Attorney General KK Venugopal’s permission to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra. The infamous so-called comedian lost his cool when the Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to Arnab Goswami on 11th November. Kamra published a series of Tweets where he described the Supreme Court of India as ‘Supreme Joke of India’. As per the law, his tweets are subject to contempt proceedings.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee moves a letter seeking consent before Attorney General KK Venugopal to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra for “unruly and salacious statements” against the judiciary.@RizwanSiddiquee @kunalkamra88 #SupremeCourt #contemptofcourt pic.twitter.com/wfb9Gn2jnW — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 11, 2020

In his letter to AG, Siddiquee said that Kamra posted unsavoury comments on the Supreme Court and Justice DY Chandrachud. He also circulated a morphed image of the Supreme Court premises. Siddiquee said his tweets amount to a “manifest attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India.”

COMPLAINT filed with the Attorney General of India. #KKVenugopal Sir please do take it forward.



Judiciary can not be mocked by anyone therefore “Contempt proceedings ought to be initiated” https://t.co/NgzuqMVKNZ — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) November 11, 2020

Kamra’s tweets against Supreme Court and Justice Chandrachud

Siddiquee added five tweets by Kamra in his letter. In the first tweet, Kamra compared the Supreme Court to a Supreme Joke. In the next tweet, he wrote, “The pace at which the Supreme Court operates in matters of “National Interests” it’s time we replace Mahatma Gandhi’s photo with Harish Salve’s photo.”

Tweets by Kunal Kamra against the Supreme Court and Justice Chandrachud

In the third tweet, he compared DY Chandrachud to“flight attendant serving champagne to first class passengers after they’re fast tracked through, while commoners don’t know if they’ll ever be boarded or seated, let alone served.” In the last tweet, he provoked lawyers to stop using the prefix “Hon’ble” while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. He said, “Honour has left the building long back.”

Siddiquee highlighted another tweet by Kamra where he posted a morphed image of the Supreme Court building giving it an Orange shade with the BJP flag hoisted in the Supreme Court’s entrance. He said if the court does not take action based on the derogatory statements made by Kamra, his millions of followers will follow the same path and make reckless allegations when judgment is not in their favour. He further added, “Greatest strength of the judiciary is the faith of the people in it, a belief that should not allowed to erode because of a calculated and well-timed propaganda of a few,”.

Yesterday, lawyer Chandni Shah had filed a contempt plea against Kamra for his vile remarks, which was handed over to the Secretary General of Supreme Court of India. Along with this, she also filed a cybercrime complaint against him.

Kamra’s unruly behaviour in the past

This is not the first time Kamra had indulged in unruly behaviour when it comes to Goswami. In January this year, Kamra tried to hackle Goswami during a flight and circulated a video on social media. Indigo and several airlines took action against Kamra and imposed a flying ban on him.