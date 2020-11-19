What happens when the extremely popular Prime Minister of the largest democracy praises two young authors and shares the link to the book’s website? Well, it crashes the server! This is what has happened today with authors Harsh Madhusudan and Rajeev Mantri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he has been reading their book “A New Idea of India” and urged people to read it too. He wrote, “Over the past few days, I have been reading, ‘A New Idea of India: Individual Rights in a Civilisational State’ by two bright minds @harshmadhusudan and @RMantri. Their work makes rich contributions to intellectual discourse. I hope you read it too…”

Within minutes of the PM sharing his tweet, the book’s website mentioned in the tweet was bombarded with unexpected traffic, and it crashed. Mantri informed in a tweet that he is working with the hosting service providers to fix the server. He wrote, “The book website linked to by the Prime Minister has gone down due to the surge in traffic, we are working with the hosting provider to fix it! Please bear with us.”

A New Idea of India: Individual Rights in a Civilisational State

The book by authors Harsh Madhusudan and Rajiv Mantri is a representation of individual rights and identities from a civilisational point of view in a ‘New India’ that is gradually breaking free of the shackles of Nehruvian socialism and asserting its ancient identity with a modern global attitude for growth.

“In 1991, India started a gradual withdrawal from this path, but it is only in 2019, with Narendra Modi’s second successive win in the general elections, that this philosophy (of Nehruvian socialism that resulted in corruption and stagnation) is finally being replaced by a worldview that acknowledges India as an ancient civilisation, even if a young republic, and that sees citizens as equal for developmental and other purposes. A New Idea of India constructs and expounds on a new framework beyond the rough and tumble of partisan politics,” the book’s introduction says.

The book has been receiving wide acclamations and praise from several prominent intellectual minds of modern India. The book is available in both hardcover and Kindle formats on Amazon for a price of Rs 602 and Rs 499 respectively.