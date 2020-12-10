In Jharkhand, a woman from Dumka district has alleged that 17 men gang-raped her while her husband was held hostage. The incident took place on Tuesday night when she was returning from the weekly market in her village with her husband. She filed the complaint on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered against 17 men based on the complaint of the woman.

17 drunk men overpowered the couple, says the complaint

As per the reports, the couple was stopped by 17 drunk men. Five of them dragged her to the bushes while the remaining overpowered her husband. She has alleged that all of them took turns and raped her.

Sudarshan Mandal, deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Santhal region, and Ambar Lakra, Dumka superintendent of police (SP), visited the place of the incident to investigate the matter. The location comes under the rural police station.

DIG Mandal said, “As per the statement of the woman, she was returning with her husband from a village market on Tuesday night when 17 people intercepted her and took her husband hostage before committing the crime.” He further added that the 35-year-old woman was sent for medical on Wednesday, and they are waiting for the report.

Only one person was identified

DIG Mandal said that the woman was able to identify only one person. “We have detained the accused for interrogation. If his involvement was found in the crime, he would be sent to jail,” he further added. Hindustan Times reported that DIG Mandal said while he was in the victim’s village that they were interrogating the villagers in connection to the crime. “We are investigating the matter meticulously, as the woman is changing her statement. When I was interrogating her in her village, she said there were five persons involved in the crime,” he added.

Victim changing statements

SP Lakra said that the statement of the complainant is not consistent. He said that when he questioned her, she stated five men were involved in the crime. They are waiting for the medical report to have some clarity in the case, he said.

BJP blamed the JMM-led government for increasing rapes

Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for increasing incidents of crimes against women in the state. Senior BJP leader Louis Marandi said that the law and order situation is getting worse in the state. “The rape cases have become frequent in tribal districts. Tribals are not safe under this government,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo called it a jungle raj. He said, “It’s jungle raj here. It’s a diabolical and dastardly act. The system seems to have crumbled. We demand stronger action against perpetrators of crime through a fast-track court.”

‘No rape in tribal culture’: RJD leader blames ‘item dance’ and ‘porn’ for Dumka gangrape

Shivanand Tiwari, RJD leader said that the concept of rape is non-existent in tribal culture. He further blamed ‘item dance’ and ‘porn’ for the horrific incident of gang rape. He said. “one could’ve ever imagined that a girl/woman would ever be raped in a tribal area. There was no rape in the tribal culture till consumer-centric modernism started presenting women as objects for gratification.”

Item dance in films, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won’t end it. As long as the situation that incites people for rape persists you won’t be able to stop it: Shivanand Tiwari on woman allegedly gangraped by 17 men in Dumka https://t.co/TcNPaMQ3sg — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

He said item dance in films, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare the mindset of rape. “Just making stringent laws won’t end it. As long as the situation that incites people for rape persists you won’t be able to stop it,” he further added.