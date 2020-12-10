Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home Crime Gang of 17 drunk men brutally rape a mother of 5 in Jharkhand, RJD...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gang of 17 drunk men brutally rape a mother of 5 in Jharkhand, RJD leader blames ‘item dance’ in movies

SP Lakra said that the statement of the complainant is not consistent. He said that when he questioned her, she stated five men were involved in the crime. They are waiting for the medical report to have some clarity in the case, he said.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand Gang Rape
17 men gang-raped woman in Jharkhand (Image:Zee News)
123

In Jharkhand, a woman from Dumka district has alleged that 17 men gang-raped her while her husband was held hostage. The incident took place on Tuesday night when she was returning from the weekly market in her village with her husband. She filed the complaint on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered against 17 men based on the complaint of the woman.

17 drunk men overpowered the couple, says the complaint

As per the reports, the couple was stopped by 17 drunk men. Five of them dragged her to the bushes while the remaining overpowered her husband. She has alleged that all of them took turns and raped her.

Sudarshan Mandal, deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Santhal region, and Ambar Lakra, Dumka superintendent of police (SP), visited the place of the incident to investigate the matter. The location comes under the rural police station.

DIG Mandal said, “As per the statement of the woman, she was returning with her husband from a village market on Tuesday night when 17 people intercepted her and took her husband hostage before committing the crime.” He further added that the 35-year-old woman was sent for medical on Wednesday, and they are waiting for the report.

Only one person was identified

DIG Mandal said that the woman was able to identify only one person. “We have detained the accused for interrogation. If his involvement was found in the crime, he would be sent to jail,” he further added. Hindustan Times reported that DIG Mandal said while he was in the victim’s village that they were interrogating the villagers in connection to the crime. “We are investigating the matter meticulously, as the woman is changing her statement. When I was interrogating her in her village, she said there were five persons involved in the crime,” he added.

Victim changing statements

SP Lakra said that the statement of the complainant is not consistent. He said that when he questioned her, she stated five men were involved in the crime. They are waiting for the medical report to have some clarity in the case, he said.

BJP blamed the JMM-led government for increasing rapes

Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for increasing incidents of crimes against women in the state. Senior BJP leader Louis Marandi said that the law and order situation is getting worse in the state. “The rape cases have become frequent in tribal districts. Tribals are not safe under this government,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo called it a jungle raj. He said, “It’s jungle raj here. It’s a diabolical and dastardly act. The system seems to have crumbled. We demand stronger action against perpetrators of crime through a fast-track court.”

‘No rape in tribal culture’: RJD leader blames ‘item dance’ and ‘porn’ for Dumka gangrape

Shivanand Tiwari, RJD leader said that the concept of rape is non-existent in tribal culture. He further blamed ‘item dance’ and ‘porn’ for the horrific incident of gang rape. He said. “one could’ve ever imagined that a girl/woman would ever be raped in a tribal area. There was no rape in the tribal culture till consumer-centric modernism started presenting women as objects for gratification.”

He said item dance in films, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare the mindset of rape. “Just making stringent laws won’t end it. As long as the situation that incites people for rape persists you won’t be able to stop it,” he further added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJharkhand woman, gang rape case, woman rape
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, BMC also gave permission to MMRDA to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.

Priests from Sringeri perform Bhumi Pujan as PM Modi lays foundation stone of new parliament building: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan for Central Vista was performed as per Hindu traditions and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event.

Magsaysay Awardee NDTV India editor Ravish Kumar lies about Adani’s grain silos in Punjab amid ongoing farmer protests

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar seems to have picked up the the narrative from WhatsApp forwards and fake news being tweeted on Twitter.

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Opinions Sanghamitra -
Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

NDTV spreads fake news about Made In India coronavirus vaccines, union Health Ministry busts claims

OpIndia Staff -
The govt has clarified that it has not rejected emergency use proposals for Coronavirus vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Chattisgarh: 16-year-old girl gang-raped by four including a minor boy, threatened to upload video of the assault

OpIndia Staff -
The girl was taken to a dilapidated and deserted quarter of railway, where the four youths gang-raped the minor girl and recorded the act
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy attacked by TMC goons, party says police failed to provide security

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders called the attack an abject failure of the West Bengal police and an example of utter lawlessness in Mamata's Bengal.
Read more
Politics

CPIM, whose members have a history of murdering political opponents, blames Hindus for Delhi riots, claim Islamists were defending themselves

OpIndia Staff -
A 'fact-finding' committee of the CPI(M) has held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence during the Delhi Riots.
Read more
World

‘The Deep State hates Donald Trump, they have been fooling and playing tricks on him’: Chinese prof who hinted Joe Biden is compromised

OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng said that the Deep States hates US president Donald Trump because they consider him an "outsider".
Read more
Crime

Gang of 17 drunk men brutally rape a mother of 5 in Jharkhand, RJD leader blames ‘item dance’ in movies

OpIndia Staff -
A 35-year-old woman, the mother of five children, was allegedly raped by 17 men on Tuesday night in Dumka, Jharkhand.
Read more
News Reports

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, BMC also gave permission to MMRDA to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

Maha minister threatens to assault Union Minister Raosaheb Danve after he claimed that China and Pakistan are fuelling farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
The Shiv Sena has mocked Danve's statement too, saying that if Pakistan is involved, the government should carry out another surgical strike.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee lies to the Bengal Matua community, says they don’t need CAA since they are ‘already citizens’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
While Matua community is classified as illegal immigrants according to NRC rules, Mamata Banerjee said they are Indian citizens
Read more
News Reports

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,157FollowersFollow
20,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com