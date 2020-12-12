Saturday, December 12, 2020
Home News Reports Two from Manipur Students Association Delhi arrested by Police for calling Brahmins 'b*stards', released...
News Reports
Updated:

Two from Manipur Students Association Delhi arrested by Police for calling Brahmins ‘b*stards’, released on bail

The students have been identified as Singhajit Thokchom, secretary general of the MSAD, and Kenedy Moirangthem, secretary of the MSAD. Kenedy Moirangthem had signed the derogatory statement.

OpIndia Staff
manipur student leaders from MSAD arrested for calling Brahmins b*stards
Representative Image (IANS)
31

The Manipur Students Association Delhi (MSAD) has been opposing the Manipur government’s recent decision to introduce Sanskrit in some schools and colleges describing it as an attempt to ‘impose’ the language. Two executive members of the MSAD were arrested by a combined team of Manipur police and Delhi police on December 9 from Chanakyapuri area in the national capital after they issued a statement calling Brahmins ‘b*stards’.

The two members who were released on bail yesterday were arrested on the charges of disturbing communal harmony. They were brought to Imphal by the police for interrogation. The students have been identified as Singhajit Thokchom, secretary general of the MSAD, and Kenedy Moirangthem, secretary of the MSAD. Kenedy Moirangthem had signed the derogatory statement.

Court grants bail to MSAD members considering their academic career

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Imphal West granted bail to the two MASD members. The CJM took notice of the fact that two were college students studying in the 5th semester of B.Com. and have exams commencing on December 13. The CJM observed that keeping them in custody would amount to ruining their career. The court also noted that the students were first-time offenders and their chances of absconding were negligible.

The court released the two with the condition that they should not threaten, contact or induce any of the prosecution witness. They have directed by the court to be present for interrogation by the police as and when required. They need prior permission of the court for leaving Manipur till the trial is over.

The MSAD called Brahmins ‘b*stards’

The MSAD had registered a strong opposition to the Manipur Education Minister’s announcement regarding introduction of Sanskrit in selected schools and colleges of the state. As we had reported earlier, on November 20, 2020 the association had released a press statement describing the government’s decision as an attempt to impose Sanskrit in Manipur in the interests of a particular community.

In the press statement, the MSAD had said that the ‘RSS-oriented government of Manipur’ was trying to impose Sanskrit as a subject in schools and colleges. “Sanskrit texts are too malicious to be taught to the students of Manipur where not a single word of it is inherited to the mother tongue of the indigenous population. The government exposes its stupidity by trying to impose Sanskrit which is based on hatred, rime, untouchability, sexism, domination, chauvinism, as we know what the upper caste Hindu Brahmins are.” the statement read.

The statement read, “Imposing an alien language upon the indigenous people is completely a sign of colonisation. There are above 30 dialects spoken by the indigenous people of Manipur most of which are about to be extinct lest measures are taken up to continue their existence.” Furthermore, they had called Hindu Brahmins ‘bastards’. It stated, “No doubt that this government is blind enough to not to see such sight but obedient enough to be acceptable to their colonial master, the Indian empire’s upper-caste Hindu Brahmins, the b*stards… The recent announcement by a so-called Education Minister of the puppet regime submissive to the Brahmins, that Sanskrit subject will be introduced in the curriculum of schools and colleges in the colony is highly condemnable.”

The MSAD said that this was an attempt to ‘enslave the people of Manipur academically and linguistically in furthering India’s process of colonialism against Manipur’. The association had later released another statement clarifying that it regretted using the word ‘Bastard’ and others. It said that it was not against any particular community or religion. An Imphal bases group had filed a complaint against the MSAD after the press statement. The police had invoked sections 153A, 504, 505(2) and 34 of the IPC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsManipur Sanskrit
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: A clash of narratives, ideological, political and personality battles and the mockery of sentiments

K Bhattacharjee -
The death of Sushant Singh Rajput opened a can of worms that led to bizarre circumstances nobody could have foreseen.
Read more
Editor's picks

Has the govt handed over the ownership of Ahmedabad airport to Adani as alleged by Congress workers and supporters? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A concerted campaign is run on social media platforms by Congress supporters to allege that Ahmedabad Airport is being sold to Adani Group
Read more

Newslaundry creates controversy where there is none because India Today showed farmers benefitting from farm laws: Read Details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Propagandists at Newslaundry published a sensationalist report on Thursday to accuse the government of 'planting stories'

Woman files case against Palghar Shiv Sena MP, says he has been demanding sexual favours since 2004: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A woman who worked at a gas agency owned by the Shiv Sena MP, had accused the Palghar leader of making sexual advances at her

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.

Kerala: Complaint lodged against a Hijab clad woman for entering a temple in Malappuram district wearing shoes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Malappuram in Kerala has one of the highest concentration of Muslim population and considered a hotbed for Islamist fundamentalism

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia deported a large number of Indians back to India for protesting against CAA and NRC: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protestors were deported by Saudi govt to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Two from Manipur Students Association Delhi arrested by Police for calling Brahmins ‘b*stards’, released on bail

OpIndia Staff -
The MSAD had alleged that Sanskrit was being introduced in schools and colleges in the interests of certain groups.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore vandalised by a man because Singh had converted a mosque into a horse stable

Aditi -
Some miscreants had attacked the statue of Ranjit Singh in Lahore in August last year after Indian government repealed Article 370.
Read more
Political History of India

A superstar, a murder and four Chief Ministers: Movies and the Dravidian Movement

Suren -
A feature of Dravidian movement and politics since the 50s is the extraordinary influence that movies and film stars wield.
Read more
News Reports

Al-Qaeda terrorist and Osama bin Laden’s former spokesman released from jail in the USA ahead of term due to his obesity

OpIndia Staff -
Al-Qaeda terrorist Adel Abdel Bary was released from jail as it was feared that he has high risk of getting coronavirus due to his obesity
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath effect: UP MLA Vijay Mishra gets his own illegally constructed shopping complex demolished

Jhankar Mohta -
Fearing that entire complex might be razed by the Yogi govt, family of Vijay Mishra got the top two illegally constructed floors demolished
Read more
News Reports

India rejects Chinese claims as ‘factually incorrect’ after China blamed India for cancelling joint launch of commemorative stamp

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese embassy had cancelled the joint launch of the stamp claiming that India did not give feedback on time.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: A clash of narratives, ideological, political and personality battles and the mockery of sentiments

K Bhattacharjee -
The death of Sushant Singh Rajput opened a can of worms that led to bizarre circumstances nobody could have foreseen.
Read more
News Reports

Iran executes a journalist on the charges of inciting and aiding the 2017 protests against the Iranian government

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Rohullah Zam was accused of helping govt protests against Iran govt by sharing timings of protests on his website and telegram channel
Read more
Editor's picks

Has the govt handed over the ownership of Ahmedabad airport to Adani as alleged by Congress workers and supporters? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A concerted campaign is run on social media platforms by Congress supporters to allege that Ahmedabad Airport is being sold to Adani Group
Read more
Government and Policy

India largest buyer of COVID-19 vaccine with 1.6 billion doses for 60% of India’s population: How experts believe it might be enough

OpIndia Staff -
All the COVID-19 vaccine which India has pre-booked are being manufactured by Indian companies
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,883FollowersFollow
21,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com