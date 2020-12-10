Thursday, December 10, 2020
Nagpur man arrested for cheating CJI Sharad Bobde’s mother of Rs 2.5 crores

"Tapas Ghosh had been working as the manager of the victim's Seasons Lawns for the last 13 years. The accused used to look after the bookings and financial matters of the lawn," said DCP Vinita Sahu.

OpIndia Staff
CJI's mother cheated by the manager of her firm
CJI Sharad Bobde with his mother/ Image Source: Times of India
The Nagpur Police on Wednesday arrested a man in the Sitabuldi area in the city for allegedly duping Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde’s mother to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore.

According to the reports, the accused, identified as 49-year-old Tapas Ghosh was employed by Mukta Bobde as her manager to look after her company that owns a party venue in the Civil Lines area in the city. The accused has been arrested by Nagpur police on Tuesday.

"Tapas Ghosh had been working as the manager of the victim's Seasons Lawns for the last 13 years. The accused used to look after the bookings and financial matters of the lawn," said DCP Vinita Sahu.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that the accused did not deposit the money received from bookings of the lawn, had forged bills and cheated the owners, the Nagpur DCP said. A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and other relevant section has been booked against him. 

Accused used forged receipts to cheat Bobde’s mother

Mukta Bobde, CJI Bobde’s mother, is the owner of Seasons Lawn located near Akashwani Square in Nagpur which is rented out for marriages and other events. According to the officials, the Bobde family had appointed Ghosh as the caretaker of the property in 2007 and he was being paid for taking care of the property and bookings.

However, taking advantage of Mukta Bobde’s advanced age and frail health, Ghosh and his wife allegedly kept her in the dark about transactions and failed to deposit the entire rent which they collected and used forged receipts to cheat the owners.

The cheating by husband-wife duo came to light when several customers began to ask for a refund of the booking amount from them after their events were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

After Mukta Bobde lodged a complaint of cheating, the SIT looked into the case and revealed that Ghosh had duped the Bobde family of around Rs 2.5 crore, the CP said.

Searched termsNagpur police, Nagpur cases, CJI family
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

