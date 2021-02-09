Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Home Government and Policy Sandes, a Make-in-India alternative to Whatsapp, being tested by government officials: Read the details
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Sandes, a Make-in-India alternative to Whatsapp, being tested by government officials: Read the details

he new application had come at a time when Whatsapp is under the scanner for its updated privacy policy. The new policy introduced by Whatsapp had stirred a furore, with people fretting over privacy concerns and looking for alternative messaging apps.

OpIndia Staff
Desi Whatsapp alternative Sandes being used by Government officials
Desi Whatsapp alternative Sandes being used by Government officials
342

Government officials have reportedly started using Sandes, a desi alternative to popular messaging application Whatsapp, which is owned by Facebook. Back in 2020, the central government had hinted at developing a Whatsapp-like messaging platform. It appears like the application is ready is being tested by government officials of various ministries.

According to a report published in Business Standard, officials have started using the GIMS, an abbreviation for Government Instant Messaging System, which was later renamed to Sandes. The app, as of now, can be used by Government officials only. When the users try to sign in on this app through LDAP, sign-in with Sandes OTP, and Sandes web, they are told: “This authentication method is applicable for authorised government officials”.

The desi alternative to Whatsapp packs all the features that any instant messaging application currently provides. It offers voice and data and is available for both iOS and Android users. The backend of the Sandes Application is handled by the National Informatics Centre, a branch under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The report confirms the earlier claims that the move to make an indigenous alternative to Whatsapp was taken by the government to get its employees off the social media networks that might be compromised. It also means that the government of India in the next few years might completely switch more secure home-grown chat apps and get rid of WhatsApp like apps.

The new application had come at a time when Whatsapp is under the scanner for its updated privacy policy. The new policy introduced by Whatsapp had stirred a furore, with people fretting over privacy concerns and looking for alternative messaging apps. According to the new privacy policy by Whatsapp, the personal data of all users will be collected to provide services for the catalogue of products offered by Facebook, the parent company of Whatsapp. If the user fails to agree to the new policy, they won’t be able to use Whatsapp.

IT ministry accounts move to Koo as Govt mulls action against Twitter

Besides accompanying privacy issues, foreign-based social media organisations are also accused of exhibiting anti-India bias and working at the behest of India’s enemies. This concern has triggered the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and many of its organisations to move to Koo, a Made-in-India alternative to microblogging platform Twitter. According to a report, Ministry of Electronics and IT, MyGov, Digital India, India Post, NIC, NIELIT, SAMEER, Common Services Center, UMANG app, Digi Locker, NIXI, STPI, CDAC, and CMET have verified handles on the platform.

Significantly, the decision to migrate on the Make-in-India Twitter alternative came at a time when the Government is mulling actions against the social media behemoth for failing to comply with its orders on removing Khalistani and anti-India accounts. Sources told News18, “The accounts ordered blocked are of Khalistani sympathisers, or those backed by Pakistan and operating from foreign territories. Many of the accounts are also automated bots that were used for sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative contents on farmers protest.”

We can also confirm that the government has taken note of the Twitter activity of CEO Jack Dorsey which hints at an anti-India bias. Sources within the Ministry said, “It is also pertinent to note that a few days ago global CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey had liked several tweets made by foreign-based celebrities in support of farmer protests. Given this, the defiance of Government orders by Twitter raises several questions.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

China claims it has nothing to hide on coronavirus but made two crucial virus databases inaccessible in Sept 2019. Here is what we know

Anurag -
Irrespective of the claims by China that is has nothing to hide, the dragon has been actively covering-up crucial information about origins of Covid-19
Read more
Media

ED raids dubious media portal NewsClick offices in connection with a money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
According to several reports, ED also conducted raids on residences of NewsClick owner Prabir Purkayastha and editor Pranjal
Read more

Anti-farm law activists, who first linked Deep Sidhu with the BJP, now cry foul after his arrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With nothing left to defend the Khalistan supporter, several of them have maintained a stoic silence on social media. However, a large number of the anti-farm law activists have shed their cloaks and come forward seeking his release.

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.

Sandes, a Make-in-India alternative to Whatsapp, being tested by government officials: Read the details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Government officials have started using Sandes, a desi alternative to popular messaging application Whatsapp

After Congress and Sharad Pawar, AAP jumps in the fray to hound Sachin Tendulkar about his support for India: Here is what transpired

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The politics over the farmer's protest refuses to die down, and somehow, Sachin Tendulkar has been caught in the middle of all of this

Recently Popular

Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Social Media

IT ministry accounts move to Koo as Govt mulls action against Twitter, takes note of CEO Jack’s activity on the platform

OpIndia Staff -
MEITY and many of its organisations have moved to Koo, a Made-in-India alternative to micro blogging platform Twitter.
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Social Media

Congress senior leader Kamal Nath follows an Instagram handle called ‘Karonaviral’ and it has nothing to do with ‘corona’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Now with Kamal Nath having followed her on Instagram, considering he follows only 17 people against 2.10 lakh followers he has, one wonders if other Congress leader would now follow suit
Read more
News Reports

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

OpIndia Explains

China claims it has nothing to hide on coronavirus but made two crucial virus databases inaccessible in Sept 2019. Here is what we know

Anurag -
Irrespective of the claims by China that is has nothing to hide, the dragon has been actively covering-up crucial information about origins of Covid-19
Read more
Media

Newsclick, ties to ‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha, Newslaundry, other Left portals and the 30 cr money laundering case: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at the home of Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu religious sites lying in a state of decay, says a commission set up by Pakistan Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
The report called for a collaborative effort to renovate Terri Mandir, Karak, Katas Raj temples, Chakwal, Prahlad Mandir, Multan and Hinglaj Mandir, Lasbela.
Read more
World

China blocks Clubhouse, the ‘only by invitation’ app loved by Elon Musk: Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
China loves censorship and the latest victim of China's over-censorship is the famous social media app Clubhouse
Read more
Media

ED raids dubious media portal NewsClick offices in connection with a money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
According to several reports, ED also conducted raids on residences of NewsClick owner Prabir Purkayastha and editor Pranjal
Read more
News Reports

Anti-farm law activists, who first linked Deep Sidhu with the BJP, now cry foul after his arrest

OpIndia Staff -
With nothing left to defend the Khalistan supporter, several of them have maintained a stoic silence on social media. However, a large number of the anti-farm law activists have shed their cloaks and come forward seeking his release.
Read more
News Reports

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor’s brother Rajeev Kapoor passes away at 58

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Kapoor was youngest son of filmmaker Raj Kapoor
Read more
Government and Policy

Sandes, a Make-in-India alternative to Whatsapp, being tested by government officials: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
Government officials have started using Sandes, a desi alternative to popular messaging application Whatsapp
Read more
News Reports

After Congress and Sharad Pawar, AAP jumps in the fray to hound Sachin Tendulkar about his support for India: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
The politics over the farmer's protest refuses to die down, and somehow, Sachin Tendulkar has been caught in the middle of all of this
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com