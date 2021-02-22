Monday, February 22, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

In Hapur district's Simbhavali area, accused Rohil Khan had entered a woman's home and had thrown acid on her while she was working, the girl was rushed to the hospital and has been sent to Meerut for further treatment.

OpIndia Staff
Hapur: One Rohil Khan arrested for throwing acid on a woman
Police arrested Rohil Khan for throwing acid on a young woman in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh (Image: Hapur Police)
An incident of an acid attack has come to light in Faridpur village of Simbhavali police station area Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, on February 21, the woman was cleaning utensils inside the house when a person named Rohil Khan entered there and threw acid on her. When the girl screamed, the family rushed to her rescue and ran after the culprit. However, at that time, Rahil managed to escape.

The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital, from where she was referred to Meerut. When the information got out, hundreds of villagers gathered outside the Simbhavali police station and demanded Rohil’s arrest.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police, Hapur, said in a statement that they received information about the acid attack. He said, “The incident took place at around 7:30-8:00 PM in Faridpur village of Simbhali police station area. Someone threw chemical on a young woman that was apparently acid. She was rushed to the hospital, from where she was referred to Meerut. She is stable and out of danger.” He further added that the culprit would be arrested soon, and strict action would be taken against him.

It is yet unclear why Rohil Khan threw acid on her. As the victim and culprit belong to different communities, PAC has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Rahil Khan arrested within 6 hours

In its statement, Hapur Police said that Rohil was arrested within 6 hours after they received information about the incident. SP Jadaun noted that police had to use force to arrest Rohil.

He was taken to the hospital as he had received some injuries during the arrest. Further probe is underway.

