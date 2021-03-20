Speaking on the horrifying atrocities meted out on Hindus in Bhainsa, MP Arvind Dharmapuri alleged that there is a big conspiracy underway in the town to make it “Hindu-free”. He said the police in Bhainsa is shielding the culprits and are hand-in-glove with AIMIM leaders and the TRS government to drive the Hindus out of the village along the lines of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s.

In an exclusive interview with OpIndia, the BJP MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri said, “Police is hand in glove with the local AIMIM leaders and the TRS government. There is a conspiracy to drive Hindus out of the region so the Muslim dominance can be established and Bhainsa can be turned into an Islamic town.”

Dharmapuri further added that the police is protecting the real culprits while members of Hindu Vahini, the organisation which came forward to help the Hindu victims of violence, have been arrested and accused of carrying out riotous activities.

TRS government did not extend any help to the Hindu victims in Bhainsa: Dharmapuri

“The KCR government should be ashamed of itself for indicting the Hindu Vahini members. What can you expect from IG Nagareddy of the region who had blamed Hindu Vahini for the communal riots? KCR is a puppet remote-controlled by the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. KCR is deliberately going against the majority community in Telangana,” Dharmapuri said.

The BJP MP also claimed that the TRS government headed by KCR and with support from the AIMIM, are promoting criminals and miscreants in politics. He said two of the AIMIM leaders named in the Bhainsa violence were expelled from Maharashtra for their criminal background and here in Telangana, they are promoted as politicians.

Commenting on the communal conflagration that broke out in January 2020, Dharmapuri said that the victims of the riots were left in the lurch by the Telangana government and no rehabilitation help was extended to them. He said he himself, Hindu organisations and others pooled money to rehabilitate the victims.

“Not a single penny was provided by the government to the Bhainsa riots victims. The government extended no support to the last year’s victims. We all pooled in money so that the victims could be rehabilitated,” Dharmapuri added.

The BJP lawmaker also spoke about his attempt to visit the riot-stricken Bhainsa was thwarted by the state government. Dharmapuri said soon after he left his home for Bhainsa, police chased him and took him in remand. He was detained for 2 days after which he was released. However, an entire battalion of the police force was deployed outside his home, he said.

Violence in Bhainsa on March 7 a part of bigger conspiracy, claims BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri

Elaborating on the pattern behind the March 7 riots in Bhainsa, Dharmapuri said, “They have this program every once in a while. Towards the end of the program, thousands of stones amassed at the mosque are hurled at the Hindu residents. They have petrol bombs ready to be thrown at Hindu dwellings. The police disappear from the region for a few hours and come back when everything is destroyed.”

Dharmapuri also spoke on the rise of criminal activities carried out against Hindus under the rule of AIMIM and the utter lack of police action against them. He said the Adilabad district president goes around firing bullets at people but no action is taken against him. He also shed light on a sexual molestation case of a 4-year-old Hindu girl in a town close to Bhainsa. According to Dharmapuri, conscious efforts are being made by the establishment to suppress the case.

Bangladeshis and Rohingyas being smuggled into Telangana to disrupt the demography: BJP MP

Telangana has been one of the states plagued by the scourge of illegal immigrants streaming from Bangladesh. In a shocking revelation, Dharmapuri said that security agencies found that 72 fake passports were issued from Bodhan, a town close to Bhainsa. Additionally, he also claimed that all the Aadhar Cards used for issuing the fake passports were issued from West Bengal, hinting that Bangladeshi Muslims could have been smuggled in Telangana via West Bengal.

32 out of the 72 passports, Dharmapuri said, were issued on a single address in Bodhan. Citing an intelligence report, Dharmapuri said 30 of the illegal immigrants in Bodhan had come via Jammu and their settlement was facilitated by 3 AIMIM leaders. All 72 fake passports also had Election IDs registered to them, he added.

On the illegal immigrant issue plaguing the country, Dharmapuri emphatically noted that NRC will be implemented at a suitable time in the future.

“We want to drive Bangladeshis out. We want to drive Rohingyas out. No illegal immigrant in the country should get voting rights. BJP is committed to deporting illegal immigrants. NRC will be implemented so that illegal immigrants can be deported back to their countries,” he said.