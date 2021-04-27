Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi: Woman out on parole shot dead by husband Waseem who had affair with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Woman out on parole shot dead by husband Waseem who had affair with victim’s sister

Waseem is the third husband of Shaina. While Shaina was in jail, Waseem had developed an affair with Shaina's sister Rihana.

OpIndia Staff
Gruesome murder in Delhi: Pregnant woman shot dead by husband
Waseem shoots wife Shaina who was let out on parole two days ago, image: Screengrab of the CCTV footage
12

A pregnant woman named Shaina who was out on parole was shot dead outside her home in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi by her husband on Tuesday morning.

The gory incident got captured on a CCTV camera installed close to the house. The killer also shot dead Shaina’s servant. He was then seen brandishing his gun at a young child who was visibly petrified by the cold-blooded murder.  

The video was shared on Twitter by Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha.

Waseem was Shaina’s 3rd husband, had affair with her sister

TOI journalist Raj Shekhar Jha further informed that Shaina was earlier married to a gangster named Sharafat. She was currently married to a person named Waseem. Waseem is the third husband of Shaina. While Shaina was in jail, Waseem had developed an affair with Shaina’s sister Rihana.

Shaina, who was pregnant and was in jail in a drugs case, had reportedly fought with Waseem when he did not come to meet her after she came out on parole. Waseem had taken a gun and shot Shaina and her servant at her Nizamuddin residence earlier today. 

Waseem has been arrested by the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi murder, Delhi CCTV murder, Delhi woman
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office
News Reports

Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s Amethi SOS, her tweets after patient’s death, Police says death due to heart attack, not Covid: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani on Monday shared an SOS from a person called Shashank and said that he urgently required an oxygen cylinder.

Yogi Adityanath decides to rope in retired doctors and para-medical staff to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the state

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision to rope in retired medical staff was taken to help with the shortage of manpower amid rising coronavirus cases.

News18 retracts graphic misquoting UP CM Yogi Adityanath on coronavirus pandemic and oxygen crisis, issues apology

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The mainstream Hindi channel plugged a wrong graphic misquoting the CM when he was sharing an update on the medical oxygen supply in the state.

Bhutan to send liquid oxygen to India from a new plant. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Embassy stated that 40MT of liquid oxygen will be produced everyday at the Bhutanese oxygen Plant, which will then be transported to Assam via cryogenic tankers.

Did Shahid Siddiqui inadvertently reveal that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were hoarding Remdesivir? Here is what happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Siddiqui thanked senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for securing Covid-19 drug Remdesivir for him.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
Cricket

‘Liberals’ express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,149FansLike
533,543FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com