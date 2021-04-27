A pregnant woman named Shaina who was out on parole was shot dead outside her home in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi by her husband on Tuesday morning.

The gory incident got captured on a CCTV camera installed close to the house. The killer also shot dead Shaina’s servant. He was then seen brandishing his gun at a young child who was visibly petrified by the cold-blooded murder.

The video was shared on Twitter by Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha.

A woman named Shaina who had come out of jail on parole two days ago shot dead at her home in Nizamuddin area. Her servant also shot at.



Shaina is the wife of gangster Shafaat and was pregnant.



Killer caught on CCTV camera.



Personal enmity suspected. pic.twitter.com/7cRoUwosx5 — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) April 27, 2021

Waseem was Shaina’s 3rd husband, had affair with her sister

TOI journalist Raj Shekhar Jha further informed that Shaina was earlier married to a gangster named Sharafat. She was currently married to a person named Waseem. Waseem is the third husband of Shaina. While Shaina was in jail, Waseem had developed an affair with Shaina’s sister Rihana.

Shaina, who was pregnant and was in jail in a drugs case, had reportedly fought with Waseem when he did not come to meet her after she came out on parole. Waseem had taken a gun and shot Shaina and her servant at her Nizamuddin residence earlier today.

Correction: The name is Sharafat not Shafat. And he is the first husband of Shaina. Waseem is the third. Waseem had an affair with Shaina’s real sister Rihana when Shaina was in jail so he shot her today. https://t.co/kuqvRvsayo — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) April 27, 2021

Waseem has been arrested by the police.