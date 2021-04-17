Coronavirus vaccination: Gujarat administers over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

Even as the country reels under the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, states across the nation have stepped up their efforts to vaccinate their populations with COVID-19 vaccines. Gujarat is among the top states in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to eligible people.

As per the latest figures shared by the state’s health department, Gujarat has vaccinated over 10 million people or one crore people so far. According to the daily health bulletin shared on April 16 evening, the state has administered 1,00,13,881 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Out of the total vaccine doses given, 87,11,085 are first doses while 13,02,796 are second doses.

#GujaratCoronaUpdate#COVID19Dashboard

8920 New cases

3387 Discharged

94 Deaths reported

49737 Active Cases,283 on ventilator

87,11,085 People recieved 1st dose,

13,02,796 Got 2nd dose of Covid Vaccine

74,100 people above 60 and 45-60 got first dose, 47,571 got 2nd dose today pic.twitter.com/qunON9rclE — GujHFWDept (@GujHFWDept) April 16, 2021

On April 16 itself, as many as 1,31,826 people were vaccinated.

Rising number of coronavirus cases reported from across the country

While Maharashtra, Delhi are among the worst-hit states in the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, the number of caseloads in Gujarat are steadily on the rise. Gujarat yesterday reported the highest single-day rise of 8,920 new COVID-19 cases as the infection tally jumped to 3,84,688. The death toll mounted to 5,170 with 94 more fatalities while the number of active cases of the disease in the state stands at 49,737.

India on April 16 registered 2,33,728 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far. As many as 1,338 deaths were recorded on the day. The top contributors to this surge included Maharashtra which reported 63,729 infections (accounting for 27% of the new cases), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,426 new infections and Delhi with 19,486 new cases. Maharashtra also recorded the highest number of casualties (398) on April 16. Delhi followed with 141 new deaths, while Chhattisgarh registered 138 new casualties.