Chinese state media Editor accuses Subramanian Swamy of being ‘ungrateful’ over ‘war on COVID’, it doesn’t go down well for him

It is imperative to note here that the coronavirus pandemic originated in China's Wuhan province and going by that logic, had it not been for the origin, the world would not be in a war-like situation against the virus since over a year.

OpIndia Staff
Subramanian Swamy gets called 'ungrateful and muddleheaded' by Chinese state media editor
1

Chinese state media Global Times Editor Hu Xijin on Sunday accused BJP leader Subramanian Swamy of being ‘ungrateful’ after he tweeted that India is currently fighting a metaphoric war on three fronts: economy, China and Coronavirus pandemic.

Hu Xijin’s tweet

In a tweet, referring to Swamy as ‘ungrateful and muddleheaded’, he claimed that China is actually helping India in the fight against the third front he mentioned. “Without China’s emergency supply of oxygen concentrators, the coronavirus pandemic in India will be much worse,” he added.

Netizens took it upon themselves to remind the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece editor on the same.

Netizens also pointed out how China is actually ‘helping’ India fight the ‘Chinese virus’.

Netizens were also amused to see Swamy get a dressing down from his friends in China.

Some even called it a ‘family dispute’.

Swamy is often seen as going soft on the communist state and widely believed to be pro-China himself.

