Israeli Intelligence Unit Mossad is known for its ability to conduct audacious counter-terrorist and espionage operations. However, in the online world, its parody account is becoming famous for its witty responses and sharp takes on matters related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Recently, the parody Twitter account of Mossad, which goes by the handle @TheMossadIL, trolled actor Swara Bhasker on her unwarranted tweet on the Al Aqsa mosque incident. Quoting Swara’s tweet in which she called Israel apartheid and terrorist state, The Mossad tweeted that if its tweet gets more likes than Swara’s tweet, they will be sending a special “pocket rocket” to the Indian actor.

Hey friends in India! 🇮🇳

If this tweet gets more likes than the quoted tweet, we’ll send Swara a special pocket rocket. https://t.co/uVcTnW1Iiu — The Mossad: The Social Media Account (@TheMossadIL) May 11, 2021

The “pocket rocket” remark is in reference to an earlier tweet posted by Swara Bhasker on April 10, demanding Free Palestine. Bhasker had quoted a tweet that carried her photo from the time when she had visited Gaza. Soon after Bhasker shared her support for a free Palestine, the parody account of The Mossad quoted her tweet, wondering who she was and why everyone was tagging them on her tweet.

In the subsequent tweets, The Mossad stated that they were being told that Swara Bhasker likes vibrators. Taking a swipe at the actor, The Mossad’s tweet said: “We’re afraid you were misinformed when Gaza said they had Pocket Rockets”.

Netizens react to The Mossad’s promise of gifting Swara Bhasker a “pocket rocket”

Netizens on Twitter had a field day after the parody account of the Mossad mocked Swara Bhasker for her comments on Israel. One of the Twitter users said, “Even Mossad knows Swara Bhasker’s hobby.”

Even mossad knows swara bhaskar’s hobby 😜😜😂😂😂 — Mayaji (@TheMehtaji) May 11, 2021

Another Twitter user lamented that he could like The Mossad’s tweet only once or else Swara would have stood eligible to receive the “pocket rocket” this evening itself.

The problem is I can like only once from my handle otherwise she’s eligible to get pocket rocket this evening only !! — KKapil (@mkapilchaudhari) May 11, 2021

Another Twitter shared an screen grab from one of the movies of Swara Bhasker where she was apparently seen using a vibrator.

Swara Bhasker, an ardent supporter of Palestine and a perennial critique of Israel

Swara Bhasker has been a staunch opponent of Israel and an ardent supporter of Palestine. On several occasions on Twitter, Bhasker had criticised Israel and expressed her support for Palestine. For years now, Bhasker, a JNU alumnus and officially an Indian citizen with no locus standi on internal affairs of Israel, had been demanding the ‘liberation of Palestine’.

Yesterday, she had posted another tweet in which she shared her picture from the Gaza strip from January 2011. In the tweet, Bhasker claimed that she is flashing her middle finger to the Israeli wall.

Buffer zone. Gaza Strip. January 2011.

Showing much deserved middle finger to the Israeli ‘wall’.

Israel has blockaded Gaza (land, air and sea) since 2007. The economic & human cost of this has been horrible & huge. Gaza Strip is basically one big open air jail. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/g1Pwk5xzkO — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 10, 2021

“Buffer zone. Gaza Strip. January 2011. Showing much deserved middle finger to the Israeli ‘wall’. Israel has blockaded Gaza (land, air and sea) since 2007. The economic & human cost of this has been horrible & huge. Gaza Strip is basically one big open-air jail. #FreePalestine,” Swara tweeted.