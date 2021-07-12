The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old minor by a youth wing worker of the CPM in Kerala.

In a letter to the District police chief of Idukki, the NCPCR has demanded a detailed report to be furnished within 10 days, detailing the outcome of the inquiry. The commission has additionally demanded a copy of the FIR, a copy of the post-mortem report of the minor victim and updates on action taken against the accused along with the inquiry report.

NCPCR’s letter to District Police Chief

In the letter, the NCPCR has also highlighted its mandate to monitor the implementation of the POCSO Act against the accused.

CPM youth wing member had been sexually abusing the child for 3 years

The Kerala Police earlier this month had arrested a DYFI (youth wing of the ruling CPM) worker, for reportedly murdering a six-year-old girl after raping her.

As per the police, Arjun (22) a resident of the Idukki district, confessed to having repeatedly sexually abused the girl for three years before killing her. He used to lure her with sweets.

A police officer informed, “The girl fell unconscious during the assault and the assailant feared she may have died. Subsequently, he hanged her in the room using her shawl.” The incident took place on June 30 when the accused sneaked into the house of the minor. The 6-year-old girl was found hanging in her room by her brother.