Devotees in a Durga Visarjan procession get crushed under a speeding car in Chhattisgarh, 1 dead: What we know so far

At least one person and around 20 people were left injured after devotees involved in the Durga immersion procession were mowed down by a speeding car in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur. A chilling video of the disturbing incident that has gone viral on the internet showed a speeding car running over an unsuspecting group of people gathered for Durga Idol immersion on Raigad Road in Pathalgaon, Jaspur.

1 dead, over 20 injured as car runs over Dussehra devotees

The person who has died in the incident is identified as Gaurav Aggarwal, 21, a resident of Pathalgaon in Jashpur. The injured have been admitted to the Pathalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

As per news agency ANI, two of the injured were referred to other hospitals after an x-ray established fracture.

The car, a maroon Mahindra Xylo, with a Madhya Pradesh number tried to speed away from the horrific accident. However, people present at the spot chased the car and thrashed the driver after stopping it. A report published by Republic TV says the car was loaded with a huge quantity of ganja and was on the run.

Chaos swept Jashpur following the incident, leading to traffic jams on all three major roads of the city. The car was later set ablaze by a furious mob. The police arrived at the location shortly after the incident and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the reports, 2 people have already been arrested in the case. These include Bablu Vishwakarma, son of Radheshyam Vishwakarma, age 21 years resident of Singrauli, Baidhan, and Shishupal Sahu, son of Ram Janma Sahu, age 26 years, resident of Bargawan police station Bargawan district Singrauli. Both the accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Necessary legal action is initiated against both the culprits.