A group of Jains in the Belgaum district of Karnataka took to the streets on Thursday against the rampant conversions taking place in the region. The protest march started from Rani Channamma circle and culminated at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where the representatives of Jain community submitted a memorandum demanding action against proselytisers undertaking religious conversions.

The Jain community has alleged that conversion activities are taking place on a large scale in Kittur, Bailhongal, Khanapur and Belagavi talukas.

The leaders representing the minority community interacted with the media out the DC’s office, urging the state government to take cognisance of the conversions taking place in the region and initiate stringent action against the culprits responsible for the same.

Jain Yuva Sanghatana leader Kunthinath Kalmani said anti-conversion law is absolutely essential to stop the curb of religious conversions. The protest march was also attended by members of Jain International Trade Organizations, Karnataka Jain association Bengaluru, Dakshina Bharat Jain Sabha, Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, and others.

Rampant religious conversions taking place in Karnataka

Religious conversions in Karnataka, especially rural Karnataka, is taking place at an alarming pace. It is reported that Christian missionaries are using means of inducements, fear and superstition to convert indigenous people into the Christian fold.

Owing to the widespread reports of conversions taking place across the state, the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department had asked officers to survey both official and non-official Christian missionaries operating within its borders.

As per BJP MLA Gulihatty D Shekhar, more than 40 per cent of Christian missionaries in the state are not officially recognised. He had raised the issue of religious conversions in the Assembly during the Monsoons sessions. In a poignant address to the assembly, Shekhar had revealed that his own mother was influenced and converted to Christianity by the missionaries.

BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekhar reveals the extent of the menace of conversions afflicting the Karnataka society

Gulihatti Shekhar had stated that his mother had been told by the missionaries not to apply Kumkum or Tilak on her forehead. So much is the extent of brainwashing and influence that his mother stopped looking at the idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses, the MLA had said then.

The MLA had said that his mother was first politely invited by Christian missionaries ‘to attend prayers’ near their house. Gradually, their influence worked so much that the lady stopped worshipping Hindu Gods, changed her phone ringtone to Christian prayers and even started objecting to Hindu religious practices inside the house.

As per reports, MLA G Shekhar stated, “Large scale conversions are taking place in the Hosadurga area. Around 20,000 people have been converted to Christianity recently.” He further explained that the missionaries primarily target the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community and if any Hindu group or individuals try to prevent it, they are trapped in false cases of rape and caste atrocity.