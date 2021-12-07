On Tuesday (December 7), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3 mega projects with a cost of around ₹10,000 crores in Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The projects include a regional laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and a fertiliser factory.

Reportedly, the fertiliser factory, which has been rebuilt at a cost of ₹8,603 crore, was non-operational from 1990 to 2014. It was only after the Modi government came to power that the foundation stone for the project was laid. During the occasion, Prime Minister Modi addressed the large gathering of people, that had assembled to celebrate the occasion. “5 years ago, I came to lay the foundation stone of fertiliser factory and AIIMs. Today, I came to inaugurate both. Now, ICMR regional office has a new building.,” he said.

“This is our double engine government, which ensures that work is done at 2x speed. Several fertiliser factories were shut previously. The import of urea was high. The fertiliser was used for purposes other than agriculture, leading to chronic shortage. Farmers even had to endure lathi charge and bullets in search for urea,” he added. PM Modi said that the government adopted three-pronged measures to ensure the availability of urea.

The government prevented the use of urea for non-agricultural purposes through its coating with neem. He said that the government also focused on resuming services in shut factories and channelised energy in urea production. He said that soil health cards had been issued to farmers to determine the kind of fertilisers required for their agricultural land. PM Modi added that the Gorakhpur fertiliser plant will not only help in the generation of urea but also lead to employment opportunities in Purvanchal and the development of Gorakhpur.

Modi hai to mumkin hai: Yogi Adityanath in Gorakpur

“Modi hai to mumkin hai, PM Modi has made possible what the previous governments so far believed was impossible”, said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his home turf Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Yogi said that the arrival of PM Modi in Gorakhpur will fulfil the aspirations of eastern UP that were neglected by the failures of the previous governments. Hailing PM Modi’s leadership, CM Yogi said that 5 governments came and went to UP in the last 30 years, only the BJP govt had the courage to revive this fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur.

Lauding the Prime Minister’s resolution to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), Yogi Adityanath said that in 2016 PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of this fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur. Prior to that the factory had been lying shut for more than 30 years and none of the governments in Uttar Pradesh bothered about it. After PM Modi came to power in 2014, he not only made all possible efforts to revive it but made sure that the revived plant is four times bigger than what it was until it was shut in 1990.

Speaking about the development of health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh under the Modi regime, CM Yogi said that prior to 2014, there was only one medical college in Gorakhpur and 12 in the state. Now, there are medical colleges in 59 districts of UP and the process of setting up medical colleges in other districts is also underway.