India can do better without funds of missionaries and evangelistic services: VHP writes a scathing retort to letter by Syrian Church

Hitting out at the Secretary of Mar Thoma Syrian Church over his letter charging the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members with hooliganism against Christian institutions, VHP has said that India can do, and do better without funds of missionaries and evangelistic services.

In the strongly-worded riposte, the VHP Central Secretary Sudhanshu Mohan Patnayak told the church that people are aware of missionaries run educational and service organizations with the sole objective to convert the Hindu population to Christianity.

VHP replied to a letter of Syrian Church containing false and laughable allegations labeled on our youth wing Bajrangdal. pic.twitter.com/59Qprz427v — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) December 31, 2021

The letter war started after the Northern India Zonal Assembly of the Mar Thoma Church at its general body meeting on December 10, passed a resolution against the VHP. Syrian Church accused the Bajrang Dal and VHP of hooliganism and targeting missionaries’ run educational institutions across the country.

The Church did not stop here as Toms Niman, secretary of North India Zonal Assembly shot a provocative letter to VHP and demanded an apology.

The secretary bragged about the services offered by missionaries’ run institutions. He further claimed missionaries’ schools and colleges ‘are providing the international level of education’ contrary to the pathetic situation of government-run educational institutions.

He said that the next time, VHP before attacking any Christian organisation, should keep the fact in mind that none of the Christian institutions depended on the government for donations and the VHP should not imagine blackmailing missionaries by using the government machinery.

Conversion is only goal of services of Church: VHP

VHP snubbed the Church for a scurrilous attack on VHP’s youth wing to gain some cheap publicity.

“You have made such serious allegations irresponsibly, without any specifics or particulars. They are unfounded and have been made only to gain some cheap publicity,” the VHP said.

The VHP said that Church runs educational and service organisations only to convert the Hindu population to Christianity and further accused missionaries of converting people through deceit and allurements.

VHP reminds Church about the observation of Mahatma Gandhi on conversion

VHP said that even Mahatma Gandhi had raised serious concerns over missionaries converting people in the name of the service to humanity.

“It is impossible for me to reconcile myself to the idea of conversion after the style that goes on in India and elsewhere today. It is an error which is perhaps the greatest impediment to the world’s progress toward peace. Why should a Christian want to convert a Hindu to Christianity? Why should he not be satisfied if the Hindu is a good or godly man?”

The VHP Central Secretary quoted the observation of Mahatma Gandhi about conversion published in January 30, 1937 edition of ‘Harijan’.

Leave India to God: may Church like to heed Mahatma’s advice

Calling the letter of the Church arrogant and condescending when claims about the quality of services and funds obtained from abroad, the VHP said India can do better without their funds and evangelistic services.

“We may respond that India can do, and do better without your funds and evangelistic services,” the VHP said.

“In any case, we may remind you of the call given by Mahatma Gandhi to the British rulers, “Leave India to God. If this is too much then leave her to anarchy.” You may like to consider the Mahatma’s advice,” the letter reads.

VHP to continue campaigns against conversion

VHP Central Secretary reminded the organisation is not affected by such baseless allegations and it will continue its campaigns against the conversion of Hindus. The VHP will bring the converted Christians back to the faith of their ancestors in all lawful and constitutional manners.

Nationwide Hindu awakening a threat to conversion agenda of Church

In the past couple of years, Christian missionaries have been facing problems in running the conversion agendas due to awakening among Hindus. This has strengthened nationalistic outfits like VHP to speak against conversion.

In October, VHP kicked a national debate over conversion by demanding a national inquiry commission to investigate religious conversions by church and missionaries.

The VHP has also raised its voice against the Church attempting mass conversion in Punjab and gave a call to free Punjab from the curse of conversion.

In November, last year, VHP members staged a protest against pastor Bajinder Singh’s Healing Crusade programme in Moga, Punjab which was set to be attended by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.