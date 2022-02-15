Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Gurugram: Burqa-clad woman attacks cab driver and police, video goes viral

The incident took place at around 11 AM at Rajiv Chowk. The reason for the attack is unknown. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

OpIndia Staff
Burqa clad woman
A burqa-clad woman allegedly stabbed a cab driver and attacked police officer in Gurugram (Image: Screenshot from viral video)
3

On February 15, a burqa-clad woman allegedly stabbed a cab driver in Gurugram, Haryana. When police tried to detain her, she attacked the female police officer. Initial investigation revealed the woman is from Egypt, but no travel documents were found on her.

Amidst the ongoing controversy over hijab, reports have surfaced that a burqa-clad woman allegedly stabbed a taxi driver. As per driver Raghuraj’s statement, he runs a rented taxi in Gurugram. The woman approached her when he was going to drop a ride. When asked what she wanted, the woman stabbed him and tried to flee the scene.

Raghuraj said, “I was going to drop a ride. When I saw her approaching the taxi, I rolled down the window and asked her if she needed a ride. She looked around and out of nowhere stabbed me with a small knife.” The driver tried to chase her when she tried to flee the scene. He said, “I tried to catch her when she tried to flee the scene. When I was almost caught her, she injured me using her nails.” He said the woman dropped the knife while running.

A PCR van that was parked nearby rushed to the spot. When the police tried to detain her, she attacked the police officers. As per reports, she was talking in an foreign language. She could not answer the police officers in Hindi or English. She demanded water from the police. When she was provided with a bottle of water, she took a sip and spilled the rest of the water on the road.

A female police officer tried to stop her, but the woman attacked her as well. Finally, a PCR van was called, and the burqa-clad woman was taken into custody. Inspector Ved Prakash, Sector 15 Civil Lines, said in a statement the woman hails from Egypt, and she was not cooperating with the police. As the police could not understand her language, a translator was being arranged.



