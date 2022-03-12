Muslim women in Meerut have prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s long lives. Women have prayed for the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and their local MLA Dr. Somendra Tomar to have long lives and to be free of fear.

A video has come up in which it can be seen that these Muslim Women from Meerut while performing Namaz were praying for the wellness of their local MLA and Yogi Adityanath. This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Somendra Tomar won the election from the Meerut South seat for the second time in a row.

The Muslim ladies prayed “O Allah, the MLA of our region who has returned to power for the second time should work for all Muslim sisters and for the welfare of our family’s children and men, Amen. O Allah, may every development effort be done in peace and with advancement in mind. O Allah, grant us strength so that we can all grow in the society.”

Meerut: Muslim women pray for PM @narendramodi and CM @myogiadityanath



“kaha- “he allaah… hamaare hak kee ladaee mein pm modi-CM yogi ko itanee himmat den ki vo kisee se na daren”



Somendra Tomar has won from Meerut South. Adil Chaudhary of Samajwadi Party was defeated pic.twitter.com/GRvZwOE1PL — Satya Tiwari (@SatyatTiwari) March 12, 2022

“We are Indian citizens. All of us are Muslim sisters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Yogi Ji, and our MLA Somendra Tomar have battled for our rights; instil bravery in them so that they are not frightened of anyone,” they added.

Dr. Somendra Tomar has won the Meerut South seat for the second time. Tomar trounced Samajwadi Party candidate Mohd Adil in Meerut South. Tomar received 43.46 percent of the votes and won the election, whereas Adil received just 40.79 percent of the vote.

Dr. Somendra Tomar with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

With a two-thirds majority in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP has returned to power in India’s most populous state. The BJP won 255 of the 370 seats it contested, for a 69 percent success rate.

Uttar Pradesh has a Muslim population of about 20%. Despite the fact that BJP governments provide the greatest welfare funds to Muslim populations, the party has been labeled as anti-Muslim. Nonetheless, the BJP has won two of the top 10 Muslim majority seats. The BJP has won Dhaulana and Saharanpur, while the Samajwadi Party has won the remaining eight such seats as anticipated.