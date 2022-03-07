Russia declares ceasefire in Sumy, opens two routes to evacuate Indians

Monday, March 7, 2022
Russia announces ceasefire in Sumy, opens two different routes for stranded Indian students to evacuate

OpIndia Staff
66

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has announced a ceasefire for many regions including Sumy. Also, Russia announced the opening of two different routes for evacuation of more than 500 stranded students in Sumy.

In a tweet, journalist Sidhant Sibal stated that two routes have been opened by Russia to allow Indian citizens to pass after it announced a ceasefire.

The first route is the one that gives passage to Indian students stranded in Sumy, Ukraine to Belgorod, Russia on the eastern side. The second route facilitates the passage of Indian students through central Ukraine.

Notably, some Indians were only allowed to get to Ukraine’s western border, rather than Russia’s eastern border. Apart from those in Sumy and Pisochyn, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said there aren’t many Indians remaining in Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs and teams of Union Ministers stationed in Ukraine’s neighboring countries to oversee the evacuation are constantly working to ensure that Indians stuck there get safe passage.

The Indian government has repeatedly requested the Russian and Ukrainian governments to establish a safe passage for students to be evacuated. The Indian mission in Ukraine had also arranged for buses to be sent to Sumy for evacuation of Indian students.

As per reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Russian forces to protect the Indian students with “all possible efforts.” A senior Russian general, Mikhail Mizintsev, has also stated that the Russian army is working to evacuate Indians to safety.

Arindam Bagchi tweeted on March 5th “We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students.”

According to the MEA, over 21,000 persons have already left Ukraine, and the remaining Indians who are safe in neighboring countries would be returned to India within a few days. On a daily basis, 3,000 Indians arrive in India on special flights arranged by the Indian government. In addition, the Indian Air Force is assisting with the evacuation too.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

