The Bengaluru police investigating the fake bomb threat received by several schools in Bengaluru on Friday has called it an act of ‘cyber-terrorism’. Though the threats were hoaxes, the Bengaluru police have registered a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act 66 (F).

The act applies to anyone who intends to endanger India’s unity, integrity, security, or sovereignty, or to instil fear in the general public or any segment of the general public. Whoever commits or conspires to commit cyber terrorism shall face imprisonment, which may include life imprisonment.

The police said that they are treating the case extremely seriously as it created panic and hysteria among the school administrations, students, parents and general citizenry, despite disrupting educational activities. As a result, the police have expedited the investigation and collection of evidence in the case by sending detailed accounts of the incident to various investigative agencies.

Subramanyeshwar Rao, Bengaluru city’s Additional Police Commissioner (East), stated that the perpetrators of the hoax bomb case would be apprehended soon and that vital information is being gathered. “Once the miscreants behind the hoax bomb case get arrested, the intention and objectives will be known. Presently, the case is under investigation and nothing more can’t be revealed,” said Rao.

It may be recalled that on April 8, several schools in Bengaluru had got bomb threats. The message warning the schools about the planted explosives, according to a senior officer, was sent over similar-looking emails. Bengaluru City Police ordered the immediate evacuation of the schools, and along with a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the areas to conduct additional searches.

Six schools – Delhi Public School in Sulakunte, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura, New Academy School in Marathahalli, Ebenezer International School in Electronic City, St Vincent Pallotti School in Hennur, and Indian Public School in Govindapura received the emails with the bomb threat.

Police had told the media that the emails, sent from [email protected] to schools between 11:00 AM and 11:10 AM, had similar wordings and one of them read, “A powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention it is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

As a result of the messages, tension gripped all of the schools, and the buildings were evacuated. The police were called, and they promptly arrived at the schools to verify the authenticity of the emails.

All the students were sent back to their homes and the situation was conveyed to their parents.

The bomb threat in Bengaluru had come on the heels of the Islamic terror organization Al-Qaeda commenting on Karnataka’s hijab controversy on Tuesday. Al Qaeda chief Zawahiri had extended his support to burqa-clad protestor Bibi Muskan Zainab Khan, who was at the centre of the hijab row in the state.

After an initial investigation, Police have stated that prima facie, the bomb threat looks like a hoax.