A 15-year-old girl was killed in her house at Pratap Nagar in Amb, the sub-divisional headquarters of Una district on Tuesday 5th April 2022. The 15-year-old deceased girl has been identified as Prachi Rana who is the daughter of Ajay Rana living in the Pratap Nagar area of Amb. Prachi, a student of class 10, was strangulated to death. The police have arrested the accused named Asif Mohammad alias Honey, a resident of Ward-3 of Amb.

The accused was arrested by the police late at night. Una SP Arjit Sen confirmed the arrest of the accused. The dagger used in the incident has also been recovered by the police.

According to reports, this is a case of one-sided love. The accused was in one-sided love with the victim girl. The accused used to distribute newspapers and used to come to the teenager’s house to give newspapers. The accused entered the house in the afternoon on 5th April 2022 and committed the crime. The victim’s mother had found the dead body lying soaked in blood in the lobby of the house when she came back from duty on Tuesday evening.

Una superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said, “The police had secured the crime scene immediately after receiving the information. A team of forensic experts from Dharamshala Regional Forensic Science Laboratory had collected vital evidence from the crime scene while the police scanned the entire locality with the help of a dog squad. There were no signs of forced entry into the house and it was clear that the perpetrator was known to the victim.”

He further said, “The accused entered the house at around 1 pm on the pretext of collecting the newspaper bill. He tried to molest the victim and when she resisted, he picked up a paper cutter and slit her throat. People in the area and the call records also confirmed the presence of the accused in the area on that day”.

Enraged people gathered outside the Amb police station and protested demanding capital punishment for the accused. People also demanded that if he is not given the punishment by the law, then he be handed over to them. SP reached there and deployed heavy force in order to maintain law and order situation. He also urged people not to give any communal angle to this case.

Amb Bar association held an emergency meeting called by president Ravi Prashar and decided that no member of the association will defend the accused in this case. A resolution was passed in this meeting using its members not to represent the accused in this case.