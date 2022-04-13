Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Himmatnagar violence: Accused tied with rope, paraded as taken to court for custody, ATS may investigate if required

Gujarat state administration cracks the whip on those who pelted stones, indulged in violence on Ram Navami in Himmatnagar.

OpIndia Staff
HImmatnagar
Himmatnagar violence accused paraded while taking to court for custody (Image: SS from video/Desh Gujarat)
On April 12, a Gujarat court sent eleven accused in the Ram Navami procession attack to Police custody till April 16. They were paraded by the Police while being taken to court for custody. Gujarat’s Director, General of Police Ashish Bhatiya, said in a statement that four companies of State Reserve Police (SRP), two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) with force from other districts had been deployed in the communal violence-hit area to maintain law and order.

Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi held a high-level meeting in district headquarters Himmatnagar in connection to the violence that occurred on Ram Navami and the following days. DGP, IG and other senior Police officers were present at the meeting. Sanghvi instructed the officials to carry out a strict investigation into the matter. HM Sanghvi also visited Himmatnagar and instructed the Police to create an example by ensuring strict punishment for the stone-pelters. He further instructed the officials to file a strong chargesheet against the accused.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also held a high-level meeting with the senior officials, including State HM Harsh Sanghvi. He said attempts to break peace and harmony in the state would not be tolerated.

DGP Bhatiya added that the investigation is underway, and cases have been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. If required, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) will investigate the case.

A Police point has been set up at Vanzarawas in Himmatnagar. There were reports on Tuesday that Hindu families had started leaving the Muslim dominated area as they were scared of being outnumbered in case of another incident of violence.

The Police, however, have assured them of security. They were told that there was no need to be afraid or shift to another place. Range IG Abhay Chudasama said in a statement that sufficient security arrangements had been made to ensure the safety of the locals.

Himmatnagar communal violence

On April 10, Gujarat’s Himmatnagar witnessed communal violence during Ram Navami celebrations. A Ram Navami Shobha Yatra was attacked and targeted by a group of local Muslim goons and stones were pelted at it. Reports suggest that some vehicles were also vandalized in this incident. The intention behind the attack was revealed, when the Hindu religious procession was attacked after it reached the Muslim dominated area of Chhapariya.

Several men, including police, were injured while many vehicles were burnt during the prolonged stone-pelting that the area witnessed on April 10. Another round of violence took place on Tuesday in which petrol bombs were hurled from the Muslim side. Hindu residents of the area had to take shelter in the temple and stayed up all night without food and water. Some of the Hindu families left the area fearing violence.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

