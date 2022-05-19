Gyanvapi: Hindus should have their moment of catharsis and Muslims can find real heroes, not rapists and barbarians, but the lying ‘Left’ must stop

The Gyanvapi issue has come to the fore. There is more. These will not go away. Because we never had a chance to hear or read the truth – the first step to reconciliation. With lies, there can only be angst and protest.

The simple fact is, though Hindus may be numerically majority, our collective grievances over Islamist violence and horrors are not just genuine but have festered and worsened over years due to deliberate neglect and blatant disregard. It was as if we are not humans and should suffer endlessly without any noise. For the mythical “idea of India”.

We were told that just talking about our grievances is fascism. “Oh, that happened a few centuries back, why rake up now?”. But then that too is a blatant excuse just to shut us up. As we saw recently, just making a film about the recent (not 12th century) Islamist genocide in Kashmir has not just been attacked brutally and mercilessly but also used by Islamo-fascists and Stalinist “liberals” to justify the brutal murder of yet another Kashmiri Hindu.

It is ridiculous to argue that we lose our right to true history just because we are the majority. China still talks about the atrocities of the Japanese during their occupation, although there are hardly any Japanese in China and Japan is a much smaller country.

Then we will be told, “Oh they are foreigners, but Muslims may have invaded, but they are Indians!”.

This argument too is false because simply settling down not only doesn’t take away the original sin, but it also actually makes it much worse in fact! At least the ones that loot and scoot let you rebuild in peace until they return. As Prof Abhishek Banerji has pointed out, native Americans still have grievances from the 19th century and earlier. Just try telling the American Indians who were butchered and scalped or the Australian aborigines who had their children stolen about the “syncretic, composite culture” created by the white invaders who chose to settle down! You will be cancelled immediately.

The “they are part of the fabric” is false in another sense because most Muslims are after all Indians just like you and me, not Arabs, Persians or Turks! It is the Pakistanis, to mirth and ridicule, that go chasing for their non-existent forefathers in Arab or Persian lands. Therefore, criticising the Portuguese for inquisition or Mughals for their fanatic barbarism and inhuman savagery is not an attack on Indian Muslims of today’s India at all! It is simply a historical fact. A pasmanda Muslim can happily join his Hindu brothers and sisters in abusing the Islamists because he has nothing to do with them other than the fact that there’s a common religion shared.

Then other bizarre arguments are put forth like Mughals “protected us” from Chengiz Khan, Mongols, Timur etc bit like saying you should be happy to be mugged in the street because a rapist could not attack you at the same time.

Hindus can and should have their moment of catharsis. Muslims can find their real heroes. And India can move on.

But for all this to happen, the Stalinist left must be forced to stop lying and stop treating history as yet another weapon in its Pol Potist pogrom on the Hindu faith. A faith they recognise as the biggest stumbling block to their grabbing power through violence.

Let me explain further

This may come as a surprise to you, but we must give one thing to the Muslims – they never lied about their conquests and victories and their acts of vandalism. All the lying has been by the left and a few fascist looter dynasts and their corrupt ecosystem.

Whether you read the writings of the original invaders or their official and contemporary historians, their chroniclers, and courtiers, or listen to Pakistan’s (certified by numerous well-meaning observers as the successor state to Mughals) numerous politicians, mullahs and others, or even many of India’s Muslims in social media and elsewhere, they have taken collective pride in the conquests and the destructions that came with it. They rub it in at every turn. Rajputs, whose kings have died fighting invaders and women forced to commit “sati” have been ridiculed so many times. It is exactly this sentiment and mindset that even a communist poet like Faiz was targeting when he spoke about breaking idols. He knew that would hit home. He knew all this bs talk of Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb is just for Hindus.

Let us give it to them – they have never been hypocrites

But it is the Stalinist left that found that too inconvenient. Instructions from the Politburo mass murderers to “eminent historian” coolies was very simple – even if a Muslim conqueror admits to atrocities, find ways to suppress it or spin it. Boy, did they obey!

They wanted to sugarcoat and whitewash. Why? Because it suited their agenda – that of obliterating Hinduism from this land. They wanted us to live in ignorance, ashamed of our past, mind and soul completely wiped clean of any pride in the past or awareness of truth, so that their imported ideology of rapist savagery, mass murders and serfdom to the despot in Beijing can take its place.

While Beijing coolie left had enough of its own reasons to hate Hinduism, the “all-weather, sweeter than honey” alliance signed by their Global Headquarters with the jihadi terrorists in Pakistan merely added another wing to this strategy.

And to keep the Muslims fooled, they made heroes out of barbarians and savages. Because, as I have pointed out earlier, their biggest threat is a Muslim that thinks like an Indian and respects Kalam and not Aurangzeb or Tipu. How to make sure that never happens? Well, manufacture fake heroes and falsify history.

For corrupt, fascist looter dynasties, this strategy came in handy too. After all, a Muslim that thinks like his Hindu brother and votes like him on secular issues cannot be a vote bank. He must live in rage and hate. Then he can be sequestered, branded like cattle, and traded in the political marketplace.

This vicious cycle created by the CONLEFT cabal can easily break if we as Indians, both Hindus and Muslims, can force the left to stop lying. Therefore, the Gyanvapi issue is not just a Hindu issue. It concerns all of us.

When the truth is allowed to be spoken, the inevitable consequence would be catharsis. Our collective grief can be discussed, tears shed over, lessons learnt, and residue safely consigned to history. Reconciliation too, inevitably follows.

We, as a people, can find solutions – perhaps let some of these monuments of hate stand as reminders for the future like the Genbaku dome in Hiroshima. Perhaps some others can be set right through discussions. But Stalinist rapists and mass murderers and their pseudo-intellectual servants must have no seat on this table – whether they turn up in liberal masks or otherwise.