Racism alive and well: Indian origin student suspended for getting assaulted and nearly choked to death by white schoolmate in Texas, USA

Indian origin student beaten, choked by schoolmate in Texas: Video viral
Screengrabs from the viral video.
90

A video has gone viral on the internet showing an Indian-origin student being assaulted by a white student at Coppell Middle School North in Texas. The victim, Shaan Pritmani, was subjected to three days of suspension by the school, while the attacker, whose identity was not revealed, was only suspended for one day.

Coppell Independent School’s handling of the matter has outraged people online. Shaan is seen in the video seated at the lunch table while another youngster urges him to leave. Shaan says, “No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here.” The second student is subsequently seen attempting to choke Shaan while the latter winces in discomfort. Shaan is soon dragged from his seat and thrown to the floor by the attacker.

Shaan’s mother, Sonika Kukreja shared the incident on Facebook stating that her son who is being choked and assaulted is the one who got 3 days of suspension. “The school authorities refuse to take the matter with a sense of urgency and have not handled the situation well!” she added.

The Facebook post.

In a petition seeking protection from assault at schools on Change.org, Shaan’s mother shared the whole episode. She wrote, “On Wednesday, May 11th, during lunch, Shaan Pritmani was physically attacked and choked by another student at his middle school. The school called his parents and informed them that their son had been in an altercation with another student. The school stated that the victim (Shaan) was at fault and received a 3-day ISS, while the aggressor only received a 1-day ISS.”

“Shaan’s friends shared the video of the assault with his parents and reached out to inform them that Shaan wasn’t at fault. Shaan’s parents reached out to school authorities, shared the evidence and requested a reassessment. The school informed the parents that they have seen the video and that there will be no change in the course of action”, she added.

Asking for action, she further said, “Due to lack of support from the Coppell Independent School District (ISD) and Coppell Police Department to correctly handle this assault, we are demanding that the aggressor be removed from my son’s school immediately.  Shaan should never have to take a class, interact, or pass the hallways with this aggressor ever again.”

The petition has garnered over 2 lakh signatures. According to sources, the video is currently being investigated as part of the school probe. Dr. Brad Hunt from Coppell ISD indicated in an email to parents that the matter is being examined and addressed by the school and district in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

