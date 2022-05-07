A day after Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected the Punjab government’s request to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Haryana, a local court in SAS Nagar, Punjab has ordered Punjab police to arrest the BJP leader and produce before the court.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Ravtesh Inderjeet Singh of Criminal Courts, SAS Nagar has issued an arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga under IPC sections – 153A, 505, 506. The judge has also directed the Punjab police to produce him before the court.

Arrest warrant issued against Tajinder Bagga

The case against Tajinder Pal Bagga is scheduled to be heard on May 23.

The warrant comes just a day after a high drama in the national capital after the BJP leader was arrested by Punjab police for his remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The reports indicate that 50 policemen in several cars came to arrest Tajinder Bagga from his residence.

The Delhi Police, with the intervention of the Haryana Police, had brought Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga back to Delhi after the Punjab police had picked up Bagga without any proper notice.

An FIR accusing the Punjab Police team of kidnapping Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has also been registered by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had rejected the Punjab government’s request to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Haryana. After the Delhi police took custody of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab police reached the high court trying to stop the Delhi police from taking him back to Delhi.

A day later, the Punjab police again reached a lower court in SAS Nagar to obtain another warrant to arrest Tajinder Pal Bagga.

The firebrand BJP leader was arrested by Punjab Police on Friday morning for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked the movie – ‘The Kashmir Files’ during the budget session of the Delhi assembly, calling it a jhoothi film.