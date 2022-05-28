Muslim woman in Malaysia files plea in court to be deemed non-Muslim

Saturday, May 28, 2022
Malaysia: Muslim woman files plea in court to be deemed non-Muslim, says she eats pork and consumes alcohol

In her appeal, the woman stated that she had never accepted Islam's doctrines and she has no faith in the religion

OpIndia Staff
An interesting case has surfaced in Malaysia of a Muslim woman who wants to be declared a Non-Muslim so that she can follow the religion of her choice. Despite the fact that she was born to Muslim parents, the woman claims she has never converted to Islam. The 32-year-old woman was born to a man who converted to Islam and a Muslim woman.

The High Court in Malaysia will decide on June 15 whether the woman who wants to be deemed non-Muslim in order to practice Confucianism and Buddhism may proceed with her case.

On March 4, the lady filed a judicial review petition, bringing up the Shariah Court of Appeal, the Shariah High Court, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (Maiwp), and the Malaysian government as respondents. After hearing arguments from her lawyer and the Attorney General’s Chambers, High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid set a decision date on whether the woman would be granted permission for judicial review.

As part of her complaint, the lady is seeking at least 12 court judgments, including statements that Shariah courts lack the authority or jurisdiction to declare that someone is no longer a Muslim.

In a petition filed in July 2020, Sharia High Court refused to accept her decision to leave the Muslim faith in December 2021. The lady is requesting that the civil court stays the interim order. She also wants the civil High Court to declare that she is no longer a Muslim and that she has the right to practice her religions of Confucianism and Buddhism.

The claim of eating pork and consuming liquor

In her appeal, the woman stated that she had never accepted Islam’s doctrines and she has no faith in the religion. The woman also admitted in court to habitually consuming pork and drinking alcohol. It is notable that both pork and alcohol are prohibited in Islam.

Lawyers for the woman have said that she was raised by her mother following her parents’ divorce. The woman’s mother, according to the lawyer, is attempting to impose Islam on her daughter.

