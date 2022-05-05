On May 5, netizens expressed their amusement over a now-deleted post by an Instagram handle, Inquilaab_India, where the owner of the account claims that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter has refused Microsoft’s job offer worth $6 Billion. Instead, she would donate the entire package to the starving children of Syria.

The screenshot of the post went viral on social media. Twitter user Shiv Mishra said, “$6 Billion Ka package. “Kaun hain ye log? Kahan se aate hain ye log?” ($6 Billion worth salary package? Who are these people? Where do they come from?)

$6 Billion Ka package. “Kaun hain ye log? Kahan se aate hain ye log?” pic.twitter.com/QNBpdWk75Z — Shiv Mishra (@shivkmishr) May 5, 2022

Columnist Saket said, “Microsoft gave a six billion package to her. She rejected the offer. Still they paid her the package upfront. She donated the package she got for the job she didn’t take to Syrian children because there’s no use of that kind of money for already prosperous India.”

Microsoft gave a six billion package to her. She rejected the offer. Still they paid her the package upfront. She donated the package she got for the job she didn’t take to Syrian children because there’s no use of that kind of money for already prosperous India. pic.twitter.com/cORJHgAkA3 — saket साकेत ಸಾಕೇತ್ 🇮🇳 (@saket71) May 5, 2022

Another Twitter user Debashis Tripathy pointed out that the Microsoft CEO gets an annual base pay of just 2.5 million, his total pay earned last year was just short of 50 million dollars and all this information is in the public domain.

The CEO of Microsoft has an annual base salary of $2.5 Million & his total compensation in last FY was just shy of $50 M. This info is in public domain. Totally believable that they offered a fresher $6 Billion! 😁



Pehle propaganda to theek se kar lo, inquilaab baad me laana ! https://t.co/05O0BfWhGQ — Debashis Tripathy (@deba1602) May 5, 2022

Notably, when OpIndia tried to trace the post, we could not find it. Hence, it is unclear if the post was actually made by the account or not. However, when we were scrolling through the account, we noticed that there were a lot of fake news and hate-filled posts on that account. Here is what we found on Inquilaab_India.

Targeting Hindus for violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti

On April 23, the handle published a post with the caption “This Ramadan has the worst of memories for Indian Muslims”, followed by a ‘broken heart’ emoji. The post had photographs of some Muslims whose encroachments were demolished after the riots. The images were from different states.

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, there was no mention of the Hindu victims anywhere on the account. Neither does it talk about victims like Shivam, who was brutally attacked in Khargone by a Muslim mob, nor does it mention that the encroachments that were removed in Jahangirpuri belonged to some Hindus as well. The misleading post suggested as if Muslims were specifically targeted during the Islamic festival month of Ramadan, but it did not mention that the Muslims in several locations pelted stones, threw pieces of meat and fired shots at Hindu devotees who were taking out Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

The curious case of Wasim Sheikh

In a post from April 20, the account shared a post with the caption ‘Naya Bharat’. In the post, a man was seen hoisting a saffron flag on a mosque on the left and on the right, it showed a photograph of Wasim Sheikh, a physically disabled man from Khargone who had alleged that his shop was demolished, saying he was involved in stone-pelting.

Source: Instagram

Inquilaab_India did not mention the truth behind the stories. The image on the left was an old image from Bihar, and the government has already taken action in the matter. The culprits were arrested by the Police. On the right, the story of Wasim Sheikh is no less than a high-voltage drama. In a statement, Sheikh had said his shop was demolished during action against stone-pelters. As he is a physically challenged man, there was no way he could be involved in pelting stones. His statement was widely shared on social media platforms.

However, the next day he did a u-turn and issued a statement that his house or shop was not demolished by the administration. The next day he again took a u-turn and, without taking his name, blamed the administration. It is unclear what actually happened. It is unclear if his shop was legal or if it was an encroachment. However, the left-liberal media and accounts like Inquilaab_India decided to use his story to target Hindus and the BJP-led MP government.

UPSC chairperson targeted for association with RSS

In the next post, the Insta handle attacked Manoj Soni, chairperson of UPSC, on his appointment. In the caption, he wrote, “UPSC becomes ‘Union Pracharak Sangh Commission’ and attributed the statement to Rahul Gandhi.

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the handle skipped the fact that Dr Manoj Soni is a highly qualified academician and has been associated with UPSC since 2017. Dr Soni was Vice-Chancellor of two universities and served for three terms. He is a published author and well-respected in his field.

BBC’s propaganda video against The Kashmir Files

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is on the target list of the left-liberal section of media and society, especially after the release and success of the film The Kashmir Files. Many media houses and influencers have propagated lies against the film and called it fake and inaccurate, and some, like Wikipedia, even called the whole exodus of Kashmiri Pandits ‘a conspiracy theory’.

Source: Instagram

Inquilaab India also used the opportunity and shared multiple fake reports about the film. They also shared the propaganda video by BBC where the media house had interviewed some Congress party members who happened to be Kashmiri Pandits. In the caption, the handle wrote, “The Kashmir Files propaganda busted by Kashmiri Pandits.”

BBC was exposed by netizen The Hawk Eye. In a report, OpIndia detailed how BBC did selective interviews to paint a bad picture of the film on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. After the expose, BBC issued a clarification and claimed they did not talk to the people in the video based on their political preference. The media house failed to issue an apology for spreading misinformation.

The misinformation about Crypto

In another post from February 12, the handle shared the information that any income from Crypto would be taxed. They mentioned that cryptocurrencies had not been recognized as currency by the Indian government or RBI as currency, but they would be taxed anyway. In the caption, they wrote, “Imposing a tax on the currency without legalizing it.”

Source: Instagram

The post was full of misinformation. First of all, the Indian government has made it clear that cryptocurrency will never become a legal tender in India. It will be considered an asset that too after RBI formulates the regulations. Meanwhile, the profit from any crypto asset, including cryptocurrency and NFT, will be taxed at 30 per cent.

To make it clear, gold is not a legal tender in India. However, it is considered an asset. You cannot go and purchase anything with gold. First, you have to liquidate it. Any income from gold transactions is taxable. Similarly, real estate is an asset so are precious metals and other commodities. The income from these assets is taxable as per the law. Above all, gambling is also not legal in India, but income from gambling is taxable.

Another point that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently talked about was the possible use of cryptocurrencies for terror funding and money laundering. The government has imposed a 1% tax at the source out of the 30% tax on the income from Crypto. FM said it would help in tracking the transactions and making sure that it was not being used to fund terror activities against India.

Lauded Congress for giving ticket to riot accused

On January 14, Inquilaab India congratulated the Congress party for giving a ticket to Sadaf Jafar, who is accused of anti-CAA riots.

Source: Instagram

Jafar, accused of involvement in the anti-CAA riots, was recently slapped with a recovery notice by the Uttar Pradesh government as per the new law based on the orders of the Supreme Court. Jafar had lost the state assembly elections that she fought on a Congress ticket.