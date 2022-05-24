On Monday, an enraged Islamist mob went on a rampage and set fire to over a dozen commercial and residential properties after they failed to nab a 40-year-old Christian lady whom they wanted to lynch over the charges of alleged blasphemy.

The incident was reported from a town in Warji, Bauchi where the violent mob was upset over a message that was posted by the Christian lady on social media. The message was deemed offensive to Islam and was declared as an act of ‘blasphemy’.

Last week, a staffer of the Medical Department of Warji council area named Rhoda Jatau used Whatsapp social media to post a video message that was allegedly critical of Islam. The video message that reportedly originated from Ghana was allegedly forwarded by Jatau in a 20 membered group, out of which 15 were Muslims. She was threatened by several Islamists to take down the video. Also, the deputy director of the Medical Department of Warji was forced to interfere in the matter.

Upon getting wind of the impending danger, the neighbours of the female medical worker made safety arrangements for her. Reports mention that the rampaging Muslims in the area created a ruckus and protested by blazing six houses, and seven shops and leaving several people injured after they could not nab Jatau. The police said the incident happened at about 5:45 pm on Friday, May 20. The authorities have since then deployed all tactical teams, mobile police force, and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control.

Blasphemy allegations and mob lynching in Islamic countries

As reported earlier, any sort of criticism of Islam draws a fierce pushback from Muslims around the world. In a similar case 10 days ago in Nigeria’s Sokoto, a Christian student named Deborah Samuel was beaten to death by an Islamic mob over an allegation of blasphemy. As per reports, the violent mob, comprised of Deborah’s fellow students in a WhatsApp group, was upset over some of her comments and had declared her a blasphemer.

In videos of the brutal mob lynching and burning that went viral, Deborah’s killers could be seen shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, showing off the matchbox with which they burned her battered corpse and rejoicing in the violent deed. The Sokoto administration in Nigeria imposed a curfew in the northwestern Nigerian city after hundreds of protesters came out on the streets and demanded the release of culprits who had been arrested after the Christian student was brutally murdered over allegations of ‘blasphemy’.

These are the faces of the barbaric creatures that killed Deborah in Sokoto State over religious blasphemy.



Also in the year 2020, a Nigerian singer named Yahaya Sharif-Aminu was sentenced death penalty by the upper Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of Nigeria for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad. He was guilty of committing blasphemy for a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March. According to the reports, the singer had gone into hiding after he composed the song. Protesters had burnt down his family home and gathered outside the headquarters of the Islamic police, known as the Hisbah, demanding action against him.

On April 28, 2020, an activist named Mubarak Bala had posted a message on Facebook that was considered to be critical to Prophet Mohammed and Islam. The post reportedly caused outrage among Muslims in many parts of Northern Nigeria. Bala, the president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria then was arrested at his home in Kaduna State.

Blasphemy has even more severe roots spread in the country of Pakistan. In February 2022, a court in Pakistan sentenced Notan Lal, a Hindu teacher, to life imprisonment on the charges of blasphemy. Lal, owner, and principal of a private school was accused of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad during an Urdu class as accused by a student named Muhammad Ihtisham who later said he had lied.

Earlier in 2021, a Sri Lankan man named Priyantha Kumara was burnt alive by a murderous mob in Pakistan’s Sialkot on allegations of blasphemy. Disturbing visuals of Kumara’s body burning even as the mob gathered around to take selfies and videos with the burning man had gone viral on social media. Prior to that, an American citizen named Tahir Ahmed was killed inside a courtroom in Pakistan. The murderer was then hailed as ‘Ghazi’ and a hero by the Muslim community of Pakistan.