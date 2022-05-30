At the Louvre Museum in the French capital of Paris, a man dressed as an elderly woman tried to vandalise the Mona Lisa, one of the most famous and expensive paintings in the world. Reportedly, the person entered the museum dressed as an elderly woman in a wheelchair and jumped out of it to vandalise the masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci.

The person who is a suspected Climate Change activist stunned everyone when he jumped out of his wheelchair and smeared the cake on the painting. However, his attempts to destroy the painting were thwarted when the cake touched the protective glass screen leaving the painting untouched. Thus, the masterpiece was saved.

Witnesses and fellow visitors to the Louvre were quick to share the cake-smeared condition of the world-famous artwork. A Twitter user, who shared the video from Louvre, wrote, “Maybe this is just n*ts to me, but a man dressed as an old lady jumped out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa.”

Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂??? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

In the video, it can be seen that the man continued to spread the cake over the glass even after the police tackled him. The security guards rushed to the chamber and ejected him out of the room. After the man was caught, he threw his wig and reportedly said in French, “Think of the earth, artists think of the earth. All artists think of the earth. That’s why I did it. Think of the earth.”

Aquí el momento en que se llevan a quien le aventó un pastel a la Monalisa.pic.twitter.com/HBayMOdcKV — Alejandro Alemán (@elsalonrojo) May 29, 2022

This attempt of vandalisation of the Mona Lisa, which is one of the best-kept paintings in the world will go down in history as one of the bizarre ways employed to create awareness around Climate Change. In 1956, the lower part of the painting was severely damaged when a vandal doused the painting with sulphuric acid. The 16th-century iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci in the Louvre Museum draws crowds of millions from all over the world every year.