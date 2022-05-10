Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Punjab and Haryana HC grants relief to BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga; protects him from arrest till July 5

The Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a BJP leader, in Delhi on Friday morning last week after he criticised Delhi CM for his deprecatory remarks against the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga a reprieve from arrest by prohibiting the Punjab government from taking any action against him until July 5.

The court heard a petition by Tajinder Bagga for a stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court last week. The arrest warrant stems from a complaint filed against him by the Punjab Police earlier this month.

After the Judicial Magistrate of SAS Nagar in Mohali, Ravtesh Inderjit Singh issued an arrest order against him on May 7, the BJP spokesman approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The District Court had ordered Bagga to be arrested and brought before it. The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted temporary protection to BJP Delhi spokesman Tajinder Bagga from arrest till May 10 in connection with the complaint filed against him on Saturday (May 7) late at night.

The Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a BJP leader, in Delhi on Friday morning. 50 Punjab police officials arrived at Tajinder Bagga’s residence in ten to twelve cars to arrest him. A huge number of BJP leaders and supporters were spotted arriving at the Janakpuri Police Station as word of Bagga’s alleged unlawful detention circulated.

Following the chain of events, the Delhi Police filed a kidnapping complaint against the Punjab Police for seizing Tajinder Bagga from his home without authority. After the filing of the case, the Haryana Police halted the Punjab Police team in Kurukshetra on their route to Punjab after arresting Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence.

The Delhi Police reached Kurukshetra the same day late in the evening and brought Tajinder Bagga back to Delhi.

The Punjab Police had filed an FIR against Bagga for criticising the Delhi Chief Minister for his insulting remarks against the film “The Kashmir Files” during the Delhi assembly’s budget session, where he called it a ‘Jhoothi Film.’ The movie demonstrates the plight of Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide that occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s in Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

