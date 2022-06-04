AIADMK, BJP slam Dravidar Kazhagam for raising derogatory slogans against Hindu deities

On Saturday, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) for raising derogatory slogans against the Hindu deities during its rally that was organized on May 29 in Madurai.

According to the reports, a few Periyar-ist organizations like Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Popular Front of India, and some other associated organizations had organized a rally in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The rally was popularised as ‘Sensattai Rally’. The participants in the rally abused the Hindu deities and raised slogans specifically against worshiping Lord Krishna, Goddess Amman, and Lord Ayyappan.

“That Maari (Goddess Amman) who asks for a sacrifice of goats and pigs a God? Is Kannan (Lord Krishna), who raped woman, a God? Will a child be born if a man and man have sex? Is calling Ayyappan a God rational?”, the participants could be heard shouting.

During the rally, the participants also questioned the Hindu devotees for worshiping Hindu deities “Hey you devotee who comes dancing taking piercings in the body, why don’t come piercing it through your chest once? Hey you devotee who comes dancing taking piercings in the jaw, why don’t you try piercing it through your throat once. Hey you devotee who comes walking with needles in the tongue, why don’t you come piercing it through your eyes once?”, the rally participants were shouting.

Slamming the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) for passing derogatory remarks against Hindu deities and Hindus, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that it was Dravidar Kazhagam’s culture to abuse one section of believers, particular Hindus. “The DMK says they are not against any religion or Hindus but it doesn’t take any action and they remain mute spectators”, he said.

This is not the first time that abuse on Hindu Gods are made. It’s in the blood of Dravidar Kazhagam. @mkstalin shall remain a mute spectator unlike @EPSTamilNadu who took timely action against karuppar kootam for derogatory remarks on kandhar sashti kavacham.@TimesNow https://t.co/gi4DY3jbIy pic.twitter.com/BMKa32R8U6 — Kovai Sathyan (@KovaiSathyan) June 3, 2022

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy also alleged that such events had happened in the past in the state and no action was taken by the government. “We demand action against MP Venkatesan. DK should be banned in Tamil Nadu if this is to continue,” he said. Union Minister V Muraleedharan also lashed out at the DMK government for taking no action

Arjun Sampath, a member of Hindu Makkal Katchi said that the slogans raised at the rally had hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Hindu Makkal Katchi had filed a complaint against members of DK on June 2 at the Madurai SS Colony Police after which the police booked four people in the case.

Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu Police has registered an official case against the member of DK and have booked them for purportedly raising slogans against Hindu deities and insulting Hindu rituals during a rally. The police have filed cases under three sections, including insulting religious sentiments and insulting the practice of worship.