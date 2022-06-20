Workers of the Congress Party have once again discovered something thrilling to enliven their otherwise mundane careers. They’ve once again, donned their combat gear, and this time to stage a double protest. One against the ED’s questioning of their supremo Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald scam and the other protesting the Central Government’s Agnipath Recruitment Scheme.

The last exciting job that came their way was instigating, fear-mongering and creating hysteria about the 2020 Farm Bills of the Modi government. The Act merely allowed farmers to trade freely outside APMCs, anywhere within India. The other thing it did was abolish the Essential Commodities Act of 1955, but Congress did all it takes to mislead people by peddling one blatant lie after another about the central government’s farm laws.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers, who had flocked to the streets and sparked mayhem throughout Delhi on Wednesday (June 15), as Rahul Gandhi joined the Enforcement Directorate’s interrogation for the third day in a row have suddenly decided to change their protest strategy. The party workers, who had also called their Wednesday protest a ‘Satyagrah’ have claimed that they would now continue their 2-in-1 ‘peaceful’ Dharna at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

“Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme & against Modi Govt’s vendetta politics targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP. A Congress delegation will also meet Hon’ble Rashtrapati in the evening,” Tweeted senior party leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh.

On Sunday (June 19), the Congress Party organised a ‘Satyagraha’ agitation led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and today they plan to continue with their dual-purpose agitation.

During her speech at the protest venue yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the scheme would ‘kill our youth, and army, that protects the nation’. She, in fact, went a step ahead to give a call to topple the Modi Government.

“Look in through this Government. Look into the intention of this Government, I urge you. Through Democracy, with peace non-violence and truth, put an end to this government. Your goal should be to topple this government,” Priyanka Gandhi declared.

It may be recalled that last week, the Congress workers have taken to the streets on Wednesday, June 15 to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s summons by ED. In fact, the party workers indulged in arson and burnt tyres on the streets of Delhi to protest. The fourth day of questioning of Rahul Gandhi has begun today (Monday, June 20).