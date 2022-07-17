'Award of 25 lakhs for marrying a Hindu woman': Love Jihad in Jaipur

In Jaipur, Rajasthan’s capital city, a shocking case of love jihad has emerged, in which the accused Kalu Khan and two others threatened the victim’s mother, saying they would kidnap her daughter once she reached adulthood on July 15. They said they will do it because their community awards 25 lakh rupees for marrying a Hindu girl and converting her to Islam.

The accused also said that if the family members of the girl tried to interfere in the matter, they will meet the fate of Kanhaiya Lal. A case has been lodged at the Jaisinghpura Khor police station in Jaipur and an inquiry into the matter of love jihad has been initiated.

According to media sources, the victim’s mother has filed a police complaint. She said in her complaint that Asalan and Kalu Khan harassed her teenage daughter repeatedly when she was a student at a school in the Chaksu neighbourhood. They had even kidnapped the girl about a year earlier, the cops found the girl after a complaint was filed. A few days later, the accused abducted the girl yet again. Later, she was found and taken to a shelter house by Mansarovar police. Since then, she has remained there.

On July 7, Salman, Kalu Khan, and Aslan threatened the girl’s mother to kidnap the girl once more since she would be 18 on July 15. The woman and her husband were threatened with the same fate as Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur if they resisted.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl or divorce her after their marriage since he was just getting married to her in order to receive the 25 lakhs that their community awards them for marrying a Hindu girl, according to the girl’s mother.

Jaisinghpura Khor Police Station SHO Satpal Yadav stated that the police have received the complaint and are investigating the matter. He said that the police have been apprised of earlier incidents of similar threats.