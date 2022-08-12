On Thursday, the Court granted interim bail to one of the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case on humanitarian grounds. The accused who has been granted bail is identified as Gulam Rasool. Rasool had submitted a bail plea stating that his wife is pregnant and that there is no one in the family to take care of her.

According to reports, accused Rasool’s wife is nine months pregnant and her delivery date is sue after August 20. “There is one minor son of the accused. The parents of the accused/applicant are living separately as the applicant had performed marriage against the wishes of his parents. Hence, prayer is made for grant of interim bail to the accused/applicant”, the plea read.

Rasool has been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 307, 323, 427, 436, 109, 120B, 34 of IPC, and 25, 27 of the Arms Act for committing severe offence during the Jahangirpuri violence. He had submitted all the medical reports which were cross-examined by the public prosecutor for the state. The date of expected delivery and other details were also found to be correct.

The prosecutor however opposed the bail plea claiming that the accused might escape from the process of law. “The situation in the area is still charged up and release of the applicant may again flare up the situation”, he said. Following the submissions, the court stated in a recent decision that the papers in this respect were checked and found to be authentic. According to the Investigating Authority’s report, the accused’s wife lives alone with one little boy, and the accused’s mother and father live separately in the same region, the court stated.

Accordingly, the accused Gulam Rasool has been granted interim relief for one week. The accused has also been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 by the Court. The court has further ordered him not to leave Delhi without first informing the Investigating Officer and to keep in touch with him. The court also stated that in case his residential address changes, he shall notify the court immediately.

Earlier on July 28, the Delhi Court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Police in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that was escalated by the Islamists during the Hanuman Jayanti processions earlier this year and issued summons to all the accused in the case. The Court had said that the charge sheet contained enough evidence to believe that the Jahangirpuri violence was planned and that it was a sequel to the 2020 Delhi anti-CAA riots.

The Police in the charge sheet mentioned that the three main accused in the case identified as Mohammed Ansar, Tabrez, and Sheikh Irshfil had made all the preparations to execute the violence. They had collected the stones, and empty glass bottles and had placed them on the terraces of the nearby buildings.

In the 2000 paged charge sheet, the Police further stated that it investigated the data of around 2300 phones and also went through 58 different clips to discover the links between the Jahangirpuri violence with the anti-CAA violence that had disrupted the peace and law and order in Delhi in the year 2019-20. Police confirmed that Jahangirpuri violence was the sequel of the 2019 riots. So far the Police have charged 45 main conspirators and have arrested 37 in the case of violence in which eight police personnel and a civilian had sustained injuries.