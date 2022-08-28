On Friday, the Madras High Court stated that in many cases, temples become a cause of law and order problems, and such temples should be closed down to restore peace and normalcy in the locality. “It is a paradox that closure of a temple actually leads to peace,” the court said.

As per reports, the High Court was hearing a plea where the petitioner had sought protection to offer worship at a temple of the family deity. The State Counsel informed the court that there were several incidents of clashes between the parties whenever one of them attempted to conduct a function at the temple. There were attempts to subside the dispute, but no favourable results were attained.

The single-judge bench comprising Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard the case. Advocates R Thirumoorthy and S Rajanikanth appeared for the petitioner, while Additional Government Pleader U Baranidharan, Advocate Guru Prasath, and Government Advocate Karthikeyan represented the respondent.

During the hearing, Justice Venkatesh observed that in many cases, temples were becoming a law and order problem instead of a place for believers to search for peace. The judge said, “In such cases, the best course of action will be to close down such temples so that peace and normalcy are restored in the locality. It is a paradox that closure of a temple actually leads to peace.”

The court further added, “A temple must create an environment to subside the ego of a person, and on the contrary, it is becoming a breeding ground for clash of ego between persons and God is pushed to the back seat.” The court suggests shutting down such temples to ensure “peace and normalcy.”

The judge further suggested handing over the temple administration to a fit person who can “take care of the ego clashed without letting anyone feel superior.” The court ordered the Assistant Commissioner of HR & CE to intervene and appoint a “fit person for the temple” within ten days and close the temple till the process is completed.

The court added, “It shall be ensured that no one indulges in the act of violence resulting in a law and order problem, and if any such incidents take place, the Superintendent of Police shall immediately take charge, and action shall be initiated against the concerned persons.”