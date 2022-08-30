On August 29, Aligarh Police arrested a 25-year-old youth identified as Mohammad Azad for vandalising idols in a Hindu temple in the Aligarh district. The incident took place on the intervening night of August 28 and August 29. As per reports, Azad entered an ancient Shiva temple located close to the Rasalganj outpost of Thana Bannadevi at late night. He was equipped with a hammer and damaged over half a dozen idols.

The Police were informed about the incident. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former mayor Shakuntala Bharti reached the spot with the Police. Azad was arrested and booked under Sections 452,427, 307, and 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said, “We got the information that a man was trying to enter the temple. The Police rushed to the sport and arrested the accused. The accused was a resident of the police station area of Civil Lines in Aligarh. He was taken to the police station, where he was interrogated and assured that legal action would be taken against the accused. He was booked under relevant sections based on the damage he has caused to the idols.”

प्रकरण कई दिन पुराना है जिसमें मौके पर ही तत्परता से धर्मस्थल को क्षति पहुंचाने वाले युवक को गिरफ्तार किया गया,विवेचना और सीसीटीवी से एक ही युवक की उपरोक्त स्थान पर उपस्थिति पाई गई थी,अतः गंभीर धाराओं में मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर उसे जेल भेजा गया था-मौके पर पूर्ण शांति है,एसएसपी की बाइट pic.twitter.com/TNIUkSDCp4 — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) August 30, 2022

BJP leader Shakuntala Bharti said, “The activities of vandalism in the temple are an attempt to spoil the atmosphere of the city. She said that this is the third incident, and the idols of the temple are being vandalised as part of the conspiracy.”

As per reports, an idol is missing from the temple, which indicates that more people might have been involved in the incident.